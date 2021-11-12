LocalBitcoins' Mobile App Now on iOS
The popular Bitcoin trading app and wallet is now available on iOS devices.
The response to our mobile app so far has reached beyond what we anticipated. The app was released just weeks ago for Android users and its reviews already speak for themselves.”HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, FINLAND, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, just three weeks after its mobile application launched for Android users, LocalBitcoins, the world’s leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced the release of its app on iOS. The application, already downloaded by thousands of users on Android, is now available worldwide for iOS users too.
— Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer
“Since launching the app for Android, we have seen thousands of new users”, shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer. “The response to our mobile app so far has reached beyond what we anticipated. The app was released just weeks ago for Android users and its reviews already speak for themselves.”
Key features on the LocalBitcoins app include:
Buy and sell Bitcoin everywhere in an easy, fast and secure way
Over 170+ countries supported
Almost all global currencies supported
Over 100 different payment methods supported
Bitcoin wallet free of charge
High security along with biometric and two-factor authentication
Low fees: No deposit fees, no transaction fees between users. A 1% escrow fee from advertisers and a withdrawal fee always based on Bitcoin blockchain fees.
Fast and localized customer support: 24/7 customer support in 10+ languages
“During 2020 LocalBitcoins welcomed 1.7 million new customers from 189 countries - most using mobile devices”, shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins’ Chief Marketing Officer. “Our new mobile app shows our commitment to our global userbase and enforces LocalBitcoins’ founding idea of Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere.”
About LocalBitcoins
Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
Contact
https://localbitcoins.com
press@localbitcoins.com
Click here to download the App for iOS
Click here to download the App for Android
Click here for LocalBitcoins' Press Kit
Cecilia Alho
LocalBitcoins
press@localbitcoins.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
The LocalBitcoins App is here.