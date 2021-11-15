DISRUPTIVE INDUSTRY LEADER SAILCARGO INC PARTNERS WITH CAFE WILLIAM TO DELIVER ZERO EMISSION COFFEE
Sailcargo will sail zero emission coffee for Canadian distributor Cafe William.
The Ceiba is a sustainably built vessel that will sail 250 tons of cargo, with zero emissions. When it goes into operation in 2023, it will be the world's largest active, clean ocean freight vessel.”PUNTA MORALES, PUNTARENAS, COSTA RICA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAILCARGO INC. is proud to be partnering with Café William to deliver the first zero emission sailing cargo ship which will transport coffee beans from South America to Café William’s roasting plant in Sherbrooke, Quebec.
— Danielle Doggett, CEO of Sailcargo Inc.
"This is a world premiere in the shipping industry. The Ceiba is a sustainably built vessel that will sail 250 tons of cargo, with zero emissions. When it goes into operation in 2023, it will be the world's largest active, clean ocean freight vessel," said Danielle Doggett, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SAILCARGO INC.
Ceiba is a three masted traditional topsail schooner being built at the world's first regenerative shipyard in Costa Rica. As the first in a line of ships, Ceiba will have an auxiliary electric engine to maximize reliability and efficiency. These electric engines will be able to use a combination of green hydrogen fuel cells with batteries regenerated by variable pitch propellers.
"We have been investing for several years to rethink the value chain and make it sustainable and this innovation is part of that commitment. Since coffee trees do not grow in cold regions like ours, it is inevitable that they are transported over long distances," says Serge Picard, owner of Café William. "Our investment in this innovative project will allow us to considerably reduce our carbon footprint and, along with our other projects, to eventually produce a zero emission coffee, a first in the coffee world," concludes Mr. Picard.
SAILCARGO INCs vision is to prove the value of clean shipping by promoting access to sustainable supply chains. Maritime transport is a crucial link in production of coffee and contributes to the overwhelming emissions of the shipping industry. The two companies believe that by leveraging Café William’s market reach with the regenerative shipping model of the Ceiba it is possible to lead the way towards a zero emission world.
About Café William
Café William is a Quebec roaster focused on the production of organic and fair trade coffees. Its world coffees are distinguished by their exceptional quality and the desire to make them accessible to the greatest number of consumers by offering a price comparable to conventional coffees. The Quebec company is one of the most important importers of Fairtrade coffee in Canada, a certification it has held since its foundation. Its factory, located in Sherbrooke for over 30 years, maintains the highest food safety standards in the industry, namely SQF (Safe Quality Food) certification. cafewilliamspartivento.com
About SAILCARGO
SAILCARGO INC. is a unique and progressive logistics agency and think tank that uses environmentally sustainable shipping practices. It will enter a fully operational status when the flagship, the Ceiba, enters service. Located in Costa Rica, SAILCARGO INC. combines tradition and modernity through the construction of this sailing vessel that meets high environmental standards while being sustainable, safe and efficient. The use of sustainable materials and renewable energy will make this the largest and cleanest cargo ship in the world. sailcargo.inc
