The Patch Brand Accelerates Growth with New Vitamin Patches Targeting Stress Relief and Focus
New additions continue to elevate the wellness experience
The holidays combined with the tensions of everyday life can make maintaining a wellness routine a challenge”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Patch Brand, a modern wellness company, continues growth momentum by adding Focus and Stress Relief to its lineup of clean, functional vitamin patches. Packed with the purest form of vitamins, these patches were developed in response to the overwhelming support of the brand’s national launch in August as a seamless addition to your daily wellness routine.
— Gil Brozki, co-founder of The Patch Brand
“The holidays combined with the tensions of everyday life can make maintaining a wellness routine a challenge,” said Gil Brozki, co-founder of The Patch Brand. “Our expanded offerings aim to tackle stress and provide a level of concentration to better manage daily tasks and future goals.”
With a mindfully crafted blend of valerian root, passionflower, and hops, the Stress Relief patches work to increase the body’s potential to recover from daily challenges and pressure. The combination of herbal ingredients promote overall relaxation, providing consumers with another tool for stress management.
The Focus Patch is thoughtfully infused with ginkgo biloba, bacopa monnieri, acetyl-L-carnitine, and magnesium L-Threonate which aids cognitive function and fends off distraction. The newly introduced patches can be used together or separately.
Stress Relief and Focus join the current line-up of patches launched in September that include Energy, Immunity, and Sleep. All patches are hypoallergenic, vegan, paraben-free, latex-free, fragrance-free, gluten-free, and water-resistant to help take the guesswork out of health routines. The patches are specially designed for a sustained release for up to 24 hours of benefit.
The Patch Brand will continue growing its line of vitamin patches to address the full spectrum of daily wellness for consumers. They plan to launch in-stores with national partners in a robust retail rollout in 2022.
The Patch Brand’s vitamin patches are sold separately in a box of 15 for $12 or as a variety pack which includes 75 total patches at $48 (15 of each patch: Energy, Immunity, Sleep, Stress Relief, and Focus). For more information or to purchase, visit: thepatchbrand.com.
About The Patch Brand
The Patch Brand set out to reimagine vitamins by replacing junk-filled pills and gummies with vitamin patches containing the purest ingredients. By prioritizing an omni-channel approach, The Patch Brand makes sticking to your health easy by being available direct to consumers, in retail, and on third-party platforms like Amazon. Founded in Los Angeles, The Patch Brand is the first in the family of wellness brands to come by R30 Ventures. For more information, visit www.thepatchbrand.com and follow @thepatchbrand_.
Ashley Wheeler
Alpen&Glo
ashley@alpenandglo.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Facebook
LinkedIn
The Patch Brand