NRT Technology Announces Enterprise-Wide Fin-Tech Partnership With Caesars Entertainment

NRT will upgrade and enable Caesars with its next-generation physical solution set across the entire Caesars enterprise.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NRT Technology, the leading FinTech and Information Technology company in the global gaming industry, today announced a partnership expansion with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars"). Through the expansion, NRT will provide multifunction kiosks, check cashing and full financial services to Caesars’ entire network of more than 50 casino properties. Through this partnership and its innovative solutions, NRT, which previously provided financial solutions to both the Caesars and Eldorado brands, will pave the way to greater innovation in payment solutions across the Caesars Empire.
“The extension of our relationship with NRT is an important step as we continue to improve guest service and operational efficiency,” said Josh Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Caesars Entertainment. “We have already seen how NRT’s innovative payment technology makes it easier for our valued guests to experience all we have to offer. We look forward to moving forward on a larger scale, together.”
The foundation of the expanded relationship is the NEO, the most advanced, reliable, and secure casino cash handling and payment kiosk in the world. All of NRT’s products and services are designed to raise the casino guest and operator user experiences to the next level.
“This new partnership is a testament to the durability of NRT’s hardware, the reliability of NRT’s financial technology solutions, and NRT’s dedication to providing world-class service and support,” said Diran Kludjian, Executive Vice President, Global Sales. “We are thrilled to have been selected as a long-term integral strategic partner of Caesars Entertainment and look forward to putting the power of NRT’s innovative financial services to work for them worldwide.”
About NRT
NRT is a global technology leader in the design and development of next-generation fin-tech, digital guest, player and operational platforms. Enabling millions of unique guest services for enterprise gaming operators. Our solution portfolio include secure payment systems, specialized financial and marketing kiosks, AML compliance tracking, financial intelligence solutions, electronic marker solutions, digital loyalty, marketing and our industry leading intelligent table game platform, seamlessly combining technological innovation, in-house infrastructure, and strategic partnerships, NRT creates the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, race and sports operators, lotteries, banks, and retailers globally.
