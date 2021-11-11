The Time to Celebrate Feline Foster Heroes is Right MEOW

Nominate a Feline Foster Hero by November 19, 2021

Nov. 11, 2021

In honor of Shelter Appreciation Week, Greater Good Charities, with the support of Royal Canin, has kicked off their annual Feline Foster Heroes Contest, which honors and rewards those individuals and families that selflessly open their homes and hearts to homeless cats and kittens.

Fostering provides a safe and loving environment for pets waiting for their forever homes, while also alleviating shelters and helping to connect the pets to potential adopters. These caring individuals truly better the lives of their four-legged foster pets and deserve to be recognized for the amazing work that they do, which is the driving force behind the Feline Foster Heroes Contest.

People interested in nominating themself or a family member or friend can complete the entry form at www.FelineFoster.org and share why they are a Feline Foster Hero. Nominations are open through November 19.

“Every year, millions of fosters spend countless hours and even endure unspeakable heartbreak to support the most vulnerable felines on their journey towards a forever loving home,” said Dan Alvo, Vice President, Royal Canin North America. “We’re proud to sponsor this program and recognize these real-life heroes – hopefully their stories will inspire others to consider becoming fosters as we work together towards our ambitious goal to end pet homelessness.”

“We often hear of volunteers or animal shelter employees going above and beyond to help save lives with pet foster programs, and not getting any recognition,” said Liz Baker, CEO, Greater Good Charities. “We want to use National Shelter Appreciation Week to shine a light on the work these foster heroes do, reward them for their work, and help the shelters they care so much about.”

After nominations close, a panel of judges will review all entries and select the top 10 Feline Foster Heroes who have gone above and beyond to help a shelter and their feline foster animals. From there, a consumer vote from December 6-17 will decide the final winner that will be announced on December 20. The winner of this year’s Feline Foster Heroes Contest will receive a $5,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization. The two runners-up will also receive a $1,000 cash grant for their animal welfare organization, and each of the top 10 fosters is eligible to win a $500 gift card.

For more information about the Feline Foster Heroes Contest visit www.FelineFoster.org.

