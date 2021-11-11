Miami’s Regalia Penthouse to be Sold via Concierge Auctions & ONE Sotheby's International Realty

The Regalia Penthouse, 19575 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, Florida Three-story glass penthouse with 20-foot-high ceilings framing endless ocean views Terraces on every level offer 360-degree sunset views Regalia amenities include an infinity pool with private poolside cabanas, a cold-plunge pool, hot tub, beachfront services, and more. Designed by world-renowned architect Charles Allem

One day to bid. In cooperation with acclaimed agent Jeff Miller of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, the Regalia residences will sell via auction on Dec 16th.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the most exclusive penthouse in Miami, one in which no luxury was spared.” — Listing Agent, Jeff Miller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located in the premiere property along the shores of famed Sunny Isles Beach and offering the pinnacle of luxury and privacy, The Regalia Penthouse will be auctioned next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Jeff Miller of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. The never-before-lived-in turnkey residence is currently listed for $25.5 million and will sell to the highest bidder on auction day. Bidding is scheduled for December 16th live from the property and on the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

The Regalia Penthouse encompasses over 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space and features 20-foot-high ceilings that frame endless ocean views. Details include a custom Poliform kitchen outfitted with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, Blanco Sevilla stone floors and large-plank Nikzad flooring throughout, Lualdi Italian interior doors, Kreon lighting and Crestron smart home automation, to name a few. Enjoy functional art installations like the smokey quartz-topped bar, a custom rainfall chandelier, and an ethereal floating staircase in the Great Room. The grand Master Suite features a Master Bathroom with walls and floors made up of over $1 million of imported Calacatta bookmatched marble. Access the private rooftop via a pneumatic glass elevator, and enjoy the pool, summer kitchen, and bar. Revel in Miami’s glorious sunsets in absolute privacy from almost any corner of this residence in the sky.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own the most exclusive penthouse in Miami, one in which no luxury was spared,” said listing agent Jeff Miller. “With only 39 full-floor oceanfront residences, the buyer will be part of an exclusive group of owners in one of the most sought-after buildings in Miami - gaining access to a lifestyle that is nearly impossible to find elsewhere. With just one day to bid on this incredible Penthouse, and a luxury inventory shortage across South Florida, it is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Designed by architect Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica and decorated by world-renowned designer Charles Allem of CAD International, Regalia is the Magnum Opus of luxury living. Home to well-known celebrities, athletes, and business moguls alike, the full-service, amenity-rich tower offers a coveted lifestyle for beachfront living. An oceanfront infinity pool with private poolside cabanas, a cold-plunge pool, hot tub, and beachfront services are among the outdoor lifestyle amenities. Interior amenities include a resident spa complete with steam, sauna, couples massage room, and a hair salon. A state-of-the-art fitness center, a yoga/meditation room, a residents-only cafe, and five-star concierge services with staff trained to offer the pinnacle of white glove service, are all part of the unparalleled luxuries enjoyed by residents of Regalia.

Building Awards:

* Society of American Registered Architects (SARA) | Design Award of Merit

* International Property Awards | Highly Commended Residential High-rise

* International Property Awards | Best Residential High-Rise Development

* Developers & Builders Alliance | “Project of the Year for High-Rise Development, Honorable Mention, 2007” to Regalia Holdings LLC

“We’re excited to be back in the Miami condo market with an incredible opportunity to present the Regalia Penthouse,” stated Concierge Auctions Chairman, Chad Roffers. “Plus, we are working with one of the best listing agents in Florida. Jeff Miller’s market expertise combined with the global ONE Sotheby International Realty network and our worldwide database of 760,000+ HNW individuals, positions us to showcase this exclusive property to the most discerning group of buyers on auction day.”

The Regalia Penthouse is available for virtual and in-person showings by appointment only. Contact the Penthouse’s exclusive listing agent, Jeff Miller, to schedule a private showing - 305.610.4509.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction firm with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind properties with the most high-net-worth property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Since its inception in 2008, Concierge Auctions has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken four world records for the highest-priced homes ever achieved at auction, and grown its activity in 44 U.S. states and 30 countries/territories. The firm owns the most comprehensive and intelligent database of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and has contributed more than 300 homes to-date as part of its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

About ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is the premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities along Florida’s East Coast, with 22 offices spanning from Miami and Key Biscayne to Vero Beach and Cocoa Village. Since its inception in 2008, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty has recruited nearly 1,000 of the world’s most passionate and well-connected agents. For more than 250 years, the Sotheby’s name has exemplified the promise of a life well lived, and ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s direct affiliation with Sotheby’s and Sotheby’s International Realty has offered the company unparalleled, global reach – an attribute sellers reap the full benefit of as their homes receive prime exposure to a network of more than 24,000 associates in more than 75 countries and territories with more than 1,000 offices. The firm’s development sales division represents some of the most successful and prestigious condo developments along the coast with a total inventory of over $3.5 billion. Offering committed professionals, backed by a global brand with a heritage of unsurpassed quality, value and trust, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty is dedicated to giving extraordinary lives a home to thrive. For more information about the Florida East Coast market or about working with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, please visit www.onesothebysrealty.com.

The Regalia Penthouse | Miami, FL