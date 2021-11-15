Vincentric Announces 2022 Best CPO Value in America™ Awards: Ford, Toyota, & Lexus Rise Above the Competition
Vincentric’s 9th annual awards in the US certified pre-owned market help guide consumers with a statistical analysis of which CPO vehicles are the best value.BINGHAM FARMS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 9th annual Vincentric Best Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) Value in America™ Awards were announced today, with Ford earning nine awards, more than any other brand. Close behind was Toyota with six awards, and Lexus with five awards.
Ford’s impressive performance was led by winning the Best CPO Value Truck Brand award for the third time, and the Best CPO Value Vans Brand award for an outstanding sixth year in a row. Best-in-class performances by the F-150, F-250, and Ranger helped Ford conquer the CPO Truck category. The Transit Connect was Ford’s big winner in the Vans category, with both the passenger and cargo vans taking home repeat wins in their segments. Ford also impressed by having the most vehicles earning the claim of Lowest Total Cost of Ownership in their class.
Toyota showed its strength with a third-time win for the Best CPO Value Passenger Car Brand award, where victories for the Camry, Avalon, and Corolla Hybrid propelled Toyota to the top of the podium. The Avalon also impressed by taking home its eighth consecutive victory in the Large Sedan segment. Lexus earned the Best CPO Value Luxury SUV Brand award due to strong performances by the UX and RX Hybrid. Both models were repeat winners, with the UX claiming its second consecutive win and the RX Hybrid winning for the fourth time.
Rounding out the brand award winners were Subaru, which earned the Best CPO Value SUV Brand award for the second time thanks to wins for the Outback and Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrid, and Lincoln, which conquered the Luxury Car category with model-level wins for the Continental and MKZ Hybrid.
Other winning brands were Acura, Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Honda, Infiniti, Kia, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo. Noteworthy model winners included the Honda CR-V with its eighth overall and sixth consecutive victory; the Acura ILX with its third win; the Infiniti QX60 with its third win; and the Chevrolet Silverado 3500 with its third victory.
“The Vincentric Best CPO Value in America Awards use a data-driven, statistical analysis to help guide consumers who are shopping for a certified pre-owned vehicle,” said Vincentric President, David Wurster. “With so many CPO vehicles to choose from, our awards can help consumers make informed decisions by choosing vehicles that will provide the best value for their money.”
To determine the 2022 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Award winners, Vincentric conducted a statistical analysis to reveal which vehicles had lower than expected ownership costs given their market segment and price. Vincentric analyzed over 17,000 vehicle configurations using eight cost factors: depreciation, fees & taxes, financing, fuel, insurance, maintenance, opportunity cost, and repairs. The costs were measured after incorporating the specific CPO warranty offered by the manufacturer while also applying mileage requirements necessary to be authorized as an OEM CPO vehicle. Each CPO vehicle was evaluated in all 50 states plus Washington DC, with the assumption that each would be driven 15,000 miles annually over five years.
Further information regarding the 2022 Vincentric Best CPO Value in America™ Awards and methodology is available at www.vincentric.com.
ABOUT VINCENTRIC
Vincentric provides data, knowledge, and insight to the automotive industry by identifying and applying the many aspects of automotive value. Vincentric data is used by organizations including Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Automotive Fleet Magazine, AAA, Nissan, and many others as a means of providing automotive insight to their clientele. Vincentric, LLC is a privately held automotive data compilation and analysis firm headquartered in Bingham Farms, Michigan.
Audrey Downs
Vincentric LLC
email us here