Outlook On Global Acrylic Resins Market Opportunities, Challenges and Business Segments
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Acrylic Resins Market is accounted for $15.93 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $28.42 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Increased infrastructural and construction activities, rising disposable income and increasing demand for coatings from end-use industries are driving the market growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices and potential health and environmental issues of solvent-based systems are hampering the growth of the market. Some of the key players profiled in the Acrylic Resins Market include Sumitomo, Arkema, Showa Denko Materials, PPG Industries, Inc., Nippon Shokubai, Benjamin Moore & Co, Mitsubishi, CARPOLY, DSM, Berger Paints India Limited, BASF SE, DIC Corporation, Masco Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., Stepan Company and Dow.
Applications Covered:
• Sanitary, Pool and Spa Goods
• Plastics
• Paints & Coatings
• Fibers
• Elastomers
• DIY Coatings
• Adhesives & Sealants
End Users Covered:
• Textiles
• Paper & Paperboard
• Commercial
• Medical
• Industrial
• Electrical & Electronics
• Consumer Goods
• Building & Construction
• Automotive & Transportation
• Packaging
