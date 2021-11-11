Global Intelligent Process Automation Market Expected to Reach $23.16 BN by 2028
Stratistics MRC report, Intelligent Process Automation Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Data Type (Structured, Unstructured), Component (Services, Solutions), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), and By Geography
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market is accounted for $8.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $23.16 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Rising investments in digital transformation, growing automation of enterprises across industry verticals, and increasing developments in connected devices are the major factors propelling the market growth. However, high initial cost of implementing IPA and lack of technical expertise are hampering the market growth.
Some of the key players profiled in the Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market include Accenture, Atos, Avasant, Blue Prism, Capgemini, CGI Group, Cognizant, Dell EMC Corp, Genpact, HCL Technologies, IBM, Infosys, Pegasystems, SAP SE, Syntel, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Thoughtonomy, UiPath, Wipro, WorkFusion, and Xerox Corporation.
The Global Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) Market is majorly driven by the advances in machine learning techniques, rising developments in connected devices, and increasing automation of enterprise across various industry verticals. The solutions segment is growing at the highest CAGR due to the increasing deployment of intelligent process automation solutions which allow organizations to remarkably minimize the time and cost involved in business processes. The North America dominated with a significant market share owing to the higher adoption of automation and AI in different industries and growing mobile penetration in Canada. Asia Pacific market is growing at the highest CAGR owing to the rapid economic development, globalization, digitalization, and the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies in the region.
