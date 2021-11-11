Aero Wing Market Value to Reach $46.56 Bn By 2028, Globally Featuring Key Companies - Airbus, Sonaca, AVIC XCAC
Stratistics MRC report, Aero Wing Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Trends, Size, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aero Wing Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Material (Alloys, Metal), Product (Military Aircraft Wing, Regional Aircraft Wing), End User (Commercial, Military) and By Geography
According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Aero Wing Market is accounted for $20.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $46.56 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key players profiled in the Aero Wing Market include Airbus UK, AVIC XCAC, GKN Aerospace Service Ltd, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Sonaca Group, Spirit AeroSystems Inc, and Triumph Group.
The Global Aero Wing Market is majorly driven by increasing defense budget of china to adopt fifth generation fighter jets, rising usage of composite components, and new technological innovations. The commercial segment is growing at a highest CAGR due to the increasing demand from emerging economies. North America dominated with a significant market share due to the strong presence of aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the US and Canada. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR due to the increasing expenditure on defense technologies and equipment by China and India.
