Summary

Company Announcement

November 10th, 2021, Ellenos Real Greek Yogurt of Federal Way, WA is recalling Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz. cups because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz. cups were distributed in Oregon and Washington through select retail stores.

The Mango Greek Yogurt 16 oz cup has the UPC 8 57290 00612 6 and has the affected BEST BEFORE date of 11/28/2021 printed on a blue foil seal. This is a refrigerated item and packaged in a clear plastic container with a blue foil seal and can be identified by the blue lettering on front panel display. No other Ellenos brand yogurt products of any other size or similarity were affected.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated when a few 16oz cups containing dark brown puree instead of bright yellow Mango puree were discovered. After a full internal investigation, it was determined that Mango yogurt cups were inadvertently used and packed with pumpkin yogurt product. The Mango yogurt cup label does not declare egg.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

John Tucker, the CEO of Ellenos stated: “We learned today of the mislabeling and immediately contacted the FDA, our distributors, and retail partners of the mislabel and to notify of an immediate recall of 16oz Mango. We take the health and safety of our consumers incredibly seriously and wanted to remove mislabeled product from the market as soon as possible.”

Consumers with an egg allergy or sensitivity who have purchased the affected product are urged not to consume the product and should dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Ellenos at 206-535-7562 from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm. Monday – Friday PST.