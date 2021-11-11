VAIS Technology's Interior Ambient Lighting System Recognized at the 2021 SEMA Show

An industry leader for vehicle technology has been recognized for its unique lighting system.

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with VAIS Technology announced today that its Interior Ambient Lighting System was recognized at the 2021 SEMA Show.

“We consider it an honor for our Interior Ambient Lighting System to be recognized at the 2021 SEMA Show,” said Dennis Hopper, executive vice president and spokesperson for VAIS Technology, which also won the Best Mobile Electronics Product Award at the 2019 SEMA show, the largest Automotive Aftermarket show in the world, where 1,300 products are entered to win the award for 16 different categories.

Hopper revealed that its Interior Ambient Lighting System was recognized as a runner-up in the Mobile Electronics Product category.

“We plan to ship the product in 60 days,” Hopper noted before adding, “Orders are being taken now for those who want to get it right away. The lighting kit will provide six lighting sources around the car. Light colors and brightness are controlled via a friendly app. The retail price is $199.99 and will be available January 2022.”

Hopper went on to reiterate that VAIS Technology’s Interior Ambient Light System gives individuals the ability to select the Front Lighting Color inside of the vehicle from a wide variety of colors, including red, orange, blue, yellow, green, purple, and more. In addition, the individual can also adjust the Zone Brightness level to the individual's liking.

Regarding the company’s Interior Ambient Lighting System recognition, the Best New Products Award winners were announced during the New Product Awards Breakfast at the 2021 SEMA Show. The awards are given to the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will be consumable in 2022.

SEMA’s annual New Product Awards competition recognizes outstanding achievements in the development of products being introduced to the automotive specialty-equipment market at the SEMA Show. Products are judged in 16 award categories, and each category has one winner and two runners-up.

Winners were selected based on a variety of factors that included superiority of innovation, technical achievement, quality and workmanship, consumer appeal and marketability and more.

VAIS Technology Interior Ambient Lighting System’s recognition comes on the heels of the company’s SEER smart keyless access system for classic vehicles being featured in the GoodGuys 2021 Best New Product Showcase.

The GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association (https://www.good-guys.com/ggn) hosts legendary classic car shows around the United States each year, bringing together Hot Rodder’s of all kinds, families, and vintage auto appreciators for weekends of good times.

VAIS Technology, a SEMA member, SEMA Pro member, Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) member, aims to adapt today’s vehicle technology for the everyday car. Besides SEER, the company’s two product lines help vehicle owners add satellite radio to their standard factory stereo and add Bluetooth audio to their standard factory stereo.

For more information, please visit https://www.vaistech.com/about-us/ and https://www.vaistech.com/blog/.

