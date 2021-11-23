DICE Dental Opening New Location in Southampton, PA This January
Starting in January 2022, DICE Dental will offer Southampton, PA dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions.
We specialize in high-quality care in a comfortable, relaxed, and safe environment.”SOUTHAMPTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a successful opening in Springfield in summer 2020, Dr. Katie Alger is expanding her DICE Dental practice to Southampton, PA. Starting in January 2022, patients in Bucks County will be able to find high-quality, low-price cosmetic dentistry services like dental implants, dentures, crowns, and extractions.
“We were overwhelmed by the support we received when we opened in Springfield,” says Dr. Alger. “Now, we look forward to bringing the same care to Southampton and helping the residents of Bucks County change their lives.”
Dental implants in Southampton will start at only $750. During this procedure, a titanium screw replaces a missing tooth root. Then, an abutment and customized, color-matched crown are added for a natural look and feel. Dental implants remain the most popular and most successful missing tooth solution available today.
In addition, DICE Dental will also offer dentures in Southampton. Both conventional dentures and implant overdentures will be available. Conventional dentures will start at $499 and implant overdentures will start at $2,500. Crowns and extractions will also be available.
“We specialize in high-quality care in a comfortable, relaxed, and safe environment,” explains Dr. Alger. “We encourage future patients to schedule an appointment so they can meet our team and have their questions answered.”
DICE Dental in Southampton is now accepting new patients for January 2022. To request an appointment, visit https://dice-dental.com/southampton/. DICE Dental in Springfield will remain open. In addition, DICE is also opening a new location in Bethlehem Township, PA.
About DICE Dental: DICE Dental is a cosmetic dentist in Springfield, Southampton, and Bethlehem Township, PA. The practice was founded by Dr. Katie Alger, a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University. She has made it her goal to reduce the barriers patients face when it comes to high-quality dental care. Using state-of-the-art technology, DICE offers dentures, implants, crowns, and extractions (DICE) to patients in a relaxed, comfortable, and accepting environment. To learn more, visit https://dice-dental.com/.
The DICE Dental Story