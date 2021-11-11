bd-capital partners with Taptap Digital, a leading advertising & marketing tech company across Europe, LATAM and Africa

bd-capital partners with Taptap Digital

bd-capital's operational expertise and international scope will support Taptap as they disrupt the digital advertising market

LONDON, ENGLAND, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- bd-capital, the pan-European, operationally-led private equity firm, has made its latest investment into TAPTAP Digital, a leading advertising technology and marketing intelligence software platform in Southern Europe, Latin America and Africa. This is bd-capital’s first investment in Spain.

TAPTAP was founded in 2010 by Alvaro del Castillo. The business has developed its own software platform called Sonata that helps deliver relevant advertising content to consumers while protecting their privacy. It aggregates and cross references multiple sources of location data, which helps advertisers to increase brand awareness, build purchase interest and boost consideration.

A key changing pattern of consumer behaviour is the desire of people to receive relevant advertising while maintaining privacy; TAPTAP technology delivers this solution. The TAPTAP proprietary technology is also very well-placed for upcoming structural trends in data protection and privacy regulations. This is because the software connects multiple data ecosystems and performs complex analytics without needing to rely on unique user identifiers.

The management team of TAPTAP is led by Founder & CEO Alvaro del Castillo, who will remain invested in the company. Commenting on the transaction, Alvaro said: “We are excited to be partnering with the bd-capital team. The alignment since we first met in February 2020 is very strong. Through its differentiated partnership approach, I am sure that bd-capital can help us consolidate our presence in Spain and Latin America and expand our solutions to new markets”

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, Partner and Head of Southern Europe at bd-capital, commented, “We cannot think of a better company in which to make our first investment in Spain. TAPTAP has shown an impressive growth trajectory and is today uniquely positioned in the advertising and marketing technology space”.

Francesc Casabella, Operating Partner at bd-capital and the new Chairman of TAPTAP’s Board, added: “TAPTAP is run by an exceptional and very talented group of people. We look forward to partnering with Alvaro and his team to support the next phase of growth”.

This latest investment into TAPTAP follows bd-capital’s recent investments into SportPursuit, a leading online private sales club in UK and Germany focused on sports, outdoor and active lifestyle products, Symprove, the gut health products business, and Ascenti, the UK’s leading provider of physical and mental wellbeing services. All four investments follow a consistent strategy of investing in companies where changing patterns of consumer behaviour and technology disruption are creating growth opportunities.

bd-capital was created by Richard Baker, former FTSE CEO and Chairman, and Andy Dawson, former Advent International Investment Partner, and takes an operationally-led approach to its partnerships with businesses. Since launching in 2019, the bd-capital team has grown to 18 people, 6 of whom are former CEOs with experience of growing mid-size businesses in the European market.

TAPTAP and its shareholders were advised by Gómez-Acebo & Pombo and Osborne Clarke (legal). bd-capital executed the transaction in close partnership with advisory teams from Uría Menéndez (legal), Deloitte (financial and tax), Accenture (commercial, technology and data security), Marsh (insurance and W&I advisory) and a number of industry experts.

About bd-capital:

bd-capital is a European firm designed to implement the next evolution of operationally-led investing: business leaders and private equity investors working in full partnership with company stakeholders. The firm targets control or co-control investments in European mid-market businesses with strong growth potential. The firm’s strategy is to invest in businesses where changing patterns in behaviour and technology disruption are creating growth opportunities.

For more information about bd-capital, visit the firm’s website at www.bd-cap.com

About Taptap Digital:

Founded in Spain, TAPTAP is a leading provider of omnichannel advertising solutions and location-based marketing intelligence to media agencies and large advertisers. It operates on the top part of the purchase funnel, helping brands to increase awareness, build purchase interest and boost consideration. Its proprietary technology (Sonata) aggregates and cross references multiple sources of location data, connecting online and offline environments and creating 360º audiences for omnichannel campaign activations and measurement. It has become the Demand-Side Platform (DSP) of reference in Southern Europe, Latin America and Africa for leading media agencies and large advertisers. For more information about TAPTAP Digital, please visit www.taptapdigital.com