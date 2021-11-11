Submit Release
News Search

There were 832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,029 in the last 365 days.

Local Tech Leader Earns Omaha CIO Forum Lifetime Achievement Award

Sean McCary (left), Director of the Omaha CIO Forum, Manny Quevedo (center) Award Recipient, and Jay Garren (right), Chairman of the Omaha CIO Forum

Manny Quevedo - Recipient of the Omaha CIO Forum's Lifetime Achievement Award

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 8th, 2021 Today, the Omaha CIO Forum recognizes the accomplishments of an outstanding contributor to the security and growth of Nebraska business, technology, and public safety. The inaugural Omaha CIO Forum Lifetime Achievement Award was presented at private ceremony last week.

"This individual has demonstrated a selfless commitment to community and provides a very positive representation of the real strength of our society," stated Raymond Garren, Chairman of the Omaha CIO Forum. He continued, "it is an honor to recognize his service, beyond the nuts and bolts of his daily efforts to protect his clients from bad actors, but the impact he has had in shaping hundreds of technology careers here in the Omaha Metro. Manny’s leadership has helped provide Omaha with a landscape of extremely capable technology executives that are ready and prepared to meet today’s threats."

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Manny Quevedo, former CEO and current board member of OpsCompass, where he is responsible for providing strategic vision for the company he founded in 2016. OpsCompass is not the first company Mr. Quevedo has founded with the purpose of protecting Nebraska business’s technology infrastructure.

He founded Co-Sentry in the year 2000 and shepherded that company, his many employees, as well as his clients through the increasingly complex field of cybersecurity as new threats were emerging on almost a daily basis.

"Manny has always been there providing the important management of critical resources for protecting Nebraskan companies," referenced Sean McCary, Director of the Omaha CIO Forum, "from his time in telecom to leading the charge on providing effective and affordable security for SMB and enterprise organizations, he has been at the forefront; just someone that quietly, powerfully keeps us safe."

About the CIO Forum - Created from the Data Processing Managers group.  The Chief Technology leaders from several very large companies identified a need for a group that would meet periodically and discuss their relevant issues with technology, people, and processes.  These leaders created a venue where they can compare their thoughts with colleagues who also know the burden of technology leadership.  The Omaha CIO Forum has continued to grow and now has over 350 members, of which 75% are CIO's – with the remainder comprised of CTO's, VP's of IT, and high-level directors. www.omahacioforum.com

About OpsCompass - OpsCompass, is a SaaS-based provider of enterprise software that drives operational control, visibility, and security in Microsoft Azure and other global cloud platforms. Purpose-built for the cloud, OpsCompass replaces legacy controls that are not designed for contemporary, API-driven, cloud infrastructure. The company was formed by former tech executives that have experience in a variety of cloud related industries and who have lived many of the compliance and security challenges facing large enterprises in the transition to cloud-based systems. http://opscompass.com or http://waypoint.opscompass.com

Sean McCary
Midwest Cloud Computing
+1 402-505-2908
email us here

You just read:

Local Tech Leader Earns Omaha CIO Forum Lifetime Achievement Award

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.