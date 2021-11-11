Local Tech Leader Earns Omaha CIO Forum Lifetime Achievement Award
OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 8th, 2021 Today, the Omaha CIO Forum recognizes the accomplishments of an outstanding contributor to the security and growth of Nebraska business, technology, and public safety. The inaugural Omaha CIO Forum Lifetime Achievement Award was presented at private ceremony last week.
Sean McCary (left), Director of the Omaha CIO Forum, Manny Quevedo (center) Award Recipient, and Jay Garren (right), Chairman of the Omaha CIO Forum
"This individual has demonstrated a selfless commitment to community and provides a very positive representation of the real strength of our society," stated Raymond Garren, Chairman of the Omaha CIO Forum. He continued, "it is an honor to recognize his service, beyond the nuts and bolts of his daily efforts to protect his clients from bad actors, but the impact he has had in shaping hundreds of technology careers here in the Omaha Metro. Manny’s leadership has helped provide Omaha with a landscape of extremely capable technology executives that are ready and prepared to meet today’s threats."
The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Manny Quevedo, former CEO and current board member of OpsCompass, where he is responsible for providing strategic vision for the company he founded in 2016. OpsCompass is not the first company Mr. Quevedo has founded with the purpose of protecting Nebraska business’s technology infrastructure.
He founded Co-Sentry in the year 2000 and shepherded that company, his many employees, as well as his clients through the increasingly complex field of cybersecurity as new threats were emerging on almost a daily basis.
"Manny has always been there providing the important management of critical resources for protecting Nebraskan companies," referenced Sean McCary, Director of the Omaha CIO Forum, "from his time in telecom to leading the charge on providing effective and affordable security for SMB and enterprise organizations, he has been at the forefront; just someone that quietly, powerfully keeps us safe."
About the CIO Forum - Created from the Data Processing Managers group. The Chief Technology leaders from several very large companies identified a need for a group that would meet periodically and discuss their relevant issues with technology, people, and processes. These leaders created a venue where they can compare their thoughts with colleagues who also know the burden of technology leadership. The Omaha CIO Forum has continued to grow and now has over 350 members, of which 75% are CIO's – with the remainder comprised of CTO's, VP's of IT, and high-level directors. www.omahacioforum.com
About OpsCompass - OpsCompass, is a SaaS-based provider of enterprise software that drives operational control, visibility, and security in Microsoft Azure and other global cloud platforms. Purpose-built for the cloud, OpsCompass replaces legacy controls that are not designed for contemporary, API-driven, cloud infrastructure. The company was formed by former tech executives that have experience in a variety of cloud related industries and who have lived many of the compliance and security challenges facing large enterprises in the transition to cloud-based systems. http://opscompass.com or http://waypoint.opscompass.com
