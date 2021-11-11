November 11, 2021, 16:55

The Gazprom Management Committee took note of the information about gas supplies to the Khabarovsk Territory from 2025.

It was highlighted that work is continuing at Gazprom to provide reliable gas supplies to the consumers of the region.

The expansion of the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas trunkline at the section between Komsomolsk-on-Amur and Khabarovsk is now at its final stage. To date, as many as 376 out of 390.8 kilometers of the linear part (including backup strings and submerged crossings) have been welded, laid, and backfilled. It is planned to finish the construction and installation operations this year.

The launch of the section will enable Gazprom to create the conditions for boosting gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in the Khabarovsk Territory, as well as for setting up new connections for gas consumers to switch them from the Okha – Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas pipeline (not owned by Gazprom).

In 2021, to ensure the implementation of said activities, Gazprom started designing the infrastructure required for switching the branches of the Okha – Komsomolsk-on-Amur gas pipeline at the section between Okha and Oktyabrsky to the Sakhalin – Khabarovsk – Vladivostok gas pipeline.

The issue of gas supplies to the Khabarovsk Territory from 2025 will be submitted for consideration by the Company's Board of Directors.

Background Gazprom and the Khabarovsk Territory are implementing the program for gas supply and gas infrastructure expansion in the region for 2021–2025. The Company's investments in the program will total RUB 5.49 billion – a 3.2-fold increase against the investments made in the previous five-year period of 2016–2020. Gazprom is planning to build 14 inter-settlement gas pipelines, 9.3 kilometers of gas pipeline branches, and six gas distribution stations.