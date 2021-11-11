Tesrex & Cisco achieve digital transformation success for NHS healthcare provider

Cisco & Tesrex have published a case study detailing the collaborative transformation of an NHS healthcare provider.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Care 24, an urgent care service provider, experienced unprecedented strain when the pandemic struck in 2020, similarly to all healthcare organisations across the UK. In response, they decided to enlist the help of Tesrex, a technology consultant and Cisco Premier Partner. IC24 needed to rapidly transform their current collaboration portfolio to enable their staff to work remotely and provide the tools necessary to continue offering their high-standard service to their patients.

As urgent care providers in the South and East of England, including providing NHS 111 services, IC24 faced unprecedented demand during the pandemic

Due to the immediate requirements of the situation, work was undertaken by Tesrex, Cisco & IC24 to develop a collaboration solution and deployment schedule that would ensure the additional capacity and reliability that IC24’s urgent care services needed.

By combining Cisco’s industry-leading technology and the technical expertise of Tesrex, a rapid transformation was achieved, exceeding IC24’s needs and providing the foundation for their services to deliver at a time of a national health crisis.

The Webex Suite and Cisco Contact Centers were the key solutions utilised to enable reliable communication throughout this unstable period.

“The Webex Suite is the collaboration solution that unites us all. We’ve been able to bring people together, wherever their location.”—James Howes, Head of Infrastructure & Telephony, IC24

Tesrex helped IC24 orchestrate a seamless transition to Webex by Cisco as a replacement for a previous telephony system. Cisco Unified Communications Manager (UCM), the Webex App, and Cisco Packaged Contact Center Enterprise now sit at the center of IC24’s operations.

With the Webex App, IC24 can create secure virtual workspaces for everything from management meetings to patient referrals. Call starts are instant, they include the option of high-quality video, and screen-sharing is available at the touch of a button. The platform is integrated with third party file storage, calendars, and CRM.

Following the initial Webex deployment, Tesrex made recommendations for added efficiencies including Webex Room Kits and Boards at the Ashford head office. This helps improve the hybrid experience for all employees, whether physically in a meeting room or joining remotely via a Webex App.

“Helping IC24 continue to work through the pandemic was a great achievement for everyone involved.” – Robert Walia, Managing Director, Tesrex

Read the full case study.

About Tesrex

Tesrex are a team of Cisco specialised IT consultants and solution providers based in London. Their goal is to accelerate the adoption of next-generation technologies in the organisations they work with. They specialise in Collaboration, Security, Networking, Licensing, and Support.

As a company, their roots first sprouted in San Francisco, USA before they began working in the UK in 2016. Since then they have built a highly-skilled team with diverse knowledge to efficiently solve any challenge a customer presents.

Contact

For more information, meeting requests, or to learn more about the services provided, please visit the Tesrex website.