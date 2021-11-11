SmartTask’s Mobile Operations selected by 360 Alert Security to streamline mobile patrol & alarm response services
Leading security company better delivers locks/unlocks, void property visits, call-outs and customer service with SmartTask Mobile Ops
Using SmartTask's workforce management software customers benefit from greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery.”HIGH WYCOMBE, BUCKS, UK, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading security company better delivers locks/unlocks, void property visits, call-outs and customer service with SmartTask Mobile Ops
— Paul Ridden, CEO, SmartTask
SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has announced that 360 Alert Security has deployed SmartTask Mobile Patrols for its mobile security teams. An established user of SmartTask workforce management software to manage over 700 officers, 360 Alert Security selected the Mobile Patrols app to streamline its service delivery, enabling it to respond faster and more efficiently for site visits and call outs, while also complying with Duty of Care requirements.
360 Alert Security’s managers use SmartTask’s software to schedule and plan client commitments quickly with runsheets that detail locks/unlocks, void property inspections and check-point patrols, before sending them to the app on officers’ phones.
Paul Nadeem, General Manager of 360 Alert Security said; “The great thing about SmartTask is the usability. It is a good tool to manage staff anywhere, the geo-mapping in Mobile Patrols is great – we can see exactly who is where at any time. With SmartTask management is easier and better. We have complete visibility and control and know whether an officer is on site or not.”
Managers at 360 Alert Security’s head office control room are automatically informed in real-time with progress and notified of check call status, without relying on updates from busy officers. Automated processes ensure that everything is invoiced and queries can be handled faster because the data is on hand to prove attendance. In addition, jobs and activities can be reassigned, for example in the case of sickness or a no-show, notes added about particular sites, with all assignment details sent directly to the app. Data from the app is integrated with customer invoicing and payroll, reducing errors and helping to adhere to Service Level Agreements.
Paul Ridden CEO of SmartTask added; “We have designed industry-leading features within our workforce management software, many as a result of feedback from UK service providers. It helps our customers to radically improve the way service contracts are set up, rostered and managed. They benefit from greater operational control, performance and higher quality service delivery from the improved efficiencies.”
