AnMed Health partners with Synchronous Health to Provide Support to Healthcare Workers
Partnership leverages the power of human touch with the scale of AI to deliver behavioral health and well-being support to healthcare workers
We need to care for our team as they are caring for others and that is why we partnered with Synchronous Health. We knew we had to offer an innovative behavioral health solution for our team members.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synchronous Health, a behavioral health and well-being company that combines the strength of human empathy with artificial intelligence (AI) to increase access and quality of health services, and AnMed Health, a non-profit health system caring for communities in upstate South Carolina and Georgia, today announced a partnership that provides customized behavioral healthcare and well-being solutions to key populations.
Healthcare professionals deliver compassionate care 365 days a year, celebrating patient victories and mourning tragedies. Persevering through this daily journey can be mentally exhausting for many team members, and COVID-19 has only amplified these difficulties. Hospital systems across the country have reported increased rates of anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicidal ideation. AnMed Health has partnered with Synchronous Health to provide support to their employee population, so every individual can access effective care easily and in turn deliver their best care to AnMed Health’s patients.
Synchronous Health offers a unique combination of person-to-person telehealth sessions through a national network of providers, ‘Specialists’, paired with its proprietary AI platform, Karla®, a bot that delivers precision coaching support between sessions. The Karla platform is customized per individual to include proactive and reactive coaching through messages and alerts, as well as direct access to a behavioral health specialist when indicated. This comprehensive approach can be both scaled to serve large populations and tailored to individual preferences and conditions in a timely way.
“I am incredibly proud of how the AnMed Health team has handled themselves the past year. I see each of us living our motto “At AnMed Health, we’re in this together!” But it is clearly taking its toll.” said William Kenley, AnMed Health Chief Executive Officer. “We need to care for our team as they are caring for others and that is why we chose to partner with Synchronous Health. We knew we had to offer an innovative behavioral health solution for our team members.”
AnMed Health is a dynamic, comprehensive health system in Anderson, S.C. For more than 100 years, AnMed Health has provided health care for residents of eight counties in upstate South Carolina and northeast Georgia. Over the course of the last year, AnMed Health has seen hospital bed occupancy as high as 90.6% and has administered over 50,000 COVID vaccinations.
“We look forward to supporting AnMed Health’s employees who have given so tirelessly to others.” said Reggie Ramsey, Chief Commercial Officer for Synchronous Health, “We’re focused on helping people do their best work through a foundation of well-being. Supporting mental health is a core focus of that work, and Karla accelerates the improvement in our participants’ personal, life, and job, satisfaction.”
About AnMed Health
AnMed Health is a 648-bed, not-for-profit health system serving the Upstate and northeast Georgia. The system is anchored by AnMed Health Medical Center, a 461-bed acute care hospital that has earned the prestigious Magnet® designation. The four-hospital system includes AnMed Health Women’s and Children’s Hospital, AnMed Health Rehabilitation Hospital and AnMed Health Cannon in Pickens, S.C. With more than 400 physicians and 3,700 employees, AnMed Health is one of Anderson County’s largest employers. Learn more about AnMed Health at www.AnMedHealth.org.
About Synchronous Health
Synchronous Health is reinventing population behavioral health, working primarily with large employers, health systems, payors, and universities. Through a national network of credentialed healthcare providers, combined with an advanced technology and artificial intelligence platform called Karla®, the company works to improve health and well-being among its participants and communities. Through Karla®, the platform brings together seemingly unrelated or inconsequential data to provide real-time and predictive insights to guide human services and deliver digital support when and where it is needed. The delivery model is anytime, anywhere. Learn more about the company here: https://sync.health/ or for partnership inquiries, please email Reggie Ramsey at reggie.ramsey@sync.health or 615-962-1973.
