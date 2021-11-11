SocialBox.Biz Initiative Featured in New Book Published by Penguin Books
One donated laptop can go a long way. That’s why we are working to partner with corporations, institutions, and groups that are willing to release their old unneeded but still usable tech...”LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A well-known publishing company has features the initiatives of SocialBox.Biz in their new book, ‘One Hundred Reasons to Hope.’ The 64-page children’s book was curated by Danielle Brown and illustrated by Adam Larkum. ‘One Hundred Reasons of Hope’ recollects the inspiring story of Captain Sir Tom Moore who was knows for raising money for charity. The book features a total of one hundred stories similar to Moore’s, of people going out of their way to help others and create hope for the future. Peter Paduh, founder of SocialBox.Biz, was featured as one of the everyday heroes in this book. SocialBox.Biz is a community-interest company focused on providing technology and education access to underprivileged people who cannot access these things on their own.
“It is an absolute honor to be featured in this book alongside inspiring heroes such as Captain Sir Thomas Moore ” stated Peter Paduh, founder of SocialBox.Biz. “As an unaccompanied child refugee, it wasn’t an easy. But with hard work and perseverance, I was able to reach a position where I could help others who faced similar struggles to the ones I faced.”
SocialBox.Biz founder's story is one of the hundred inspiring stories told in ‘One Hundred Reasons of Hope.’ For every copy of the book that is purchased, 1GBP is donated to charity.
https://www.penguin.co.uk/books/445/445911/one-hundred-reasons-to-hope/9780241542156.html
One donated laptop can go a long way. That’s why we are working to partner with corporations, institutions, and groups that are willing to release their old unneeded but still usable tech to us before it goes to the scrap companies. Our team at SocialBox.Biz wipes it clean, upgrades it with open source software, re-homing suitable items. SocialBox.Biz Laptops for the Homeless, Refugees and Older people Initiative has overseen the reuse and donation of thousands of tech items including laptops to date in London and across the UK. We hope you find inspiration in what we have been doing for years and the countless case studies on our website. If you or someone at your team is able to work with us on sourcing old but still usable items, please reach out today.
