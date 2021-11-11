Edge Computing Market Report 2021-26, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Edge Computing Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global edge computing market exhibited robust growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30% during 2021-2026.

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Edge computing is a computing infrastructure that transfers various processes from the cloud to local devices, such as user’s computer, an IoT device, or an edge server. It reduces the operational latency due to long-distance communication between the client and the server, thereby enhancing the process efficiency. As a result, several organizations are getting inclined towards edge computing based on its controlled bandwidth requirement, reduced operational costs, and limited server resources.

Market Trends

The growing inclusion of the Internet-of-Things (IoT)-based and associated devices is primarily driving the market for edge computing. Furthermore, several key players are integrating edge computing solutions with IoT-enabled devices for enhanced connectivity and transferring data to and from the cloud. Additionally, various telecom companies are widely adopting multi-access edge computing (MEC) to improve application performance and reduce network congestion. Moreover, the emergence of faster networking technologies, such as 5G wireless, has augmented the utilization of edge computing systems in video processing and analytics, autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. With the sudden outbreak of COVID-19, the edge computing solutions are increasingly adopted by several organizations due to the increased proliferation of remote working models.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

ABB Ltd.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Digi International Inc.

General Electric Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Siemens AG.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of component, organization size, vertical and geography.

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

BFSI

Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

