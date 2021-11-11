Fructose Industry Grows With Consumer Preference For Lite Food Items

Fructose Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for low-sugar and low-calorie food items is contributing to the growth of the fructose market. More individuals are opting for low-sugar, low-calorie foods since they are an excellent way to lose weight while also providing a rich source of vitamins and minerals that are beneficial to one's overall health. As fructose is sweeter than sugar, it can be used to sweeten foods and beverages in smaller amounts. When employed in proper product formulations, this aids in the reduction of calories in foods and beverages, as well as the reduction of future excitation from eating. For instance, according to a survey conducted in 2020 by Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), a US-based food processing company, 67% of customers are concerned about sugars and sweeteners, with 39% indicating that lower sugar is essential to them when it comes to convenience foods, drinks, and snacks. Therefore, the increasing demand for low sugars and low calories is expected to drive the growth of the fructose market in the coming years.

The global fructose market size is expected to grow from $4.36 billion in 2020 to $4.79 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth of the fructose market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The fructose market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Major players covered in the global fructose industry are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Atlantic Chemicals Trading, Cargill Corporation, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Galam Ltd., Global Sweeteners Holdings, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Shijiazhuang Huaxu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Showa Sangyo Co. Ltd., The Agrana Group, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., COFCO Rongshi Biotechnology Co Ltd, Japan Corn Starch Co. Ltd, Kerry Group, Navarest, and NOW Foods.

North America was the largest region in the fructose market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fructose market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global fructose market report is segmented by product into high fructose corn syrup, fructose syrups, fructose solids, by source into sugarcane, sugar beet, corn, fruits and vegetables, by application into dairy products, baked goods, beverages, cosmetics and personal care, sports nutrition, drug formulations, others.

Fructose Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (High Fructose Corn Syrup, Fructose Syrups, Fructose Solids), By Source (Sugarcane, Sugar Beet, Corn, Fruits And Vegetables), By Application (Dairy Products, Baked Goods, Beverages, Cosmetics And Personal Care, Sports Nutrition, Drug Formulations), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fructose market overview, forecast fructose market size and growth for the whole market, fructose market segments, and geographies, fructose market trends, fructose market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

