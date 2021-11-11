CarbonWorx & Biochar Now Redefine Natural Carbon Removal in The Wild Unleashing Carbon Futures At Scale
EINPresswire.com/ -- After leading the industry for a decade Colorado Company Biochar Now is expanding its footprint in California with a new partner CarbonWorx. The joint venture will launch the first combined Biochar production + Carbon Micro Factory site. Located near the 2020 North Complex and 2021 Dixie Wildfires the site will take wildfire trees. The wildfire risk near the CarbonWorx site underpins the need for bold new solutions. The State has had a demand for biochar scale sites for wildfire trees for years. The site will be the first scale facility in the state focused on tree mortality. CarbonWorx is taking a strategic approach building out a distributed backbone of carbon reduction sites.
Biochar Now's technology is specifically designed for reduction of damaged trees at scale. The technology holds 17 patents and operates with clean emissions. The facility will have the capacity to convert 300k trees a year into a valuable natural carbon.
Biochar Now's product is a key component to the ventures carbon removal plans. The product can sequester 3x in VOC's including Co2 and methane. While adding co-benefits of 5x in water holding capacity bringing a much-needed tool for the ongoing mega drought and reforestation.
CarbonWorx will be manufacturing carbon-based products for several clients at the permitted site. The biochar is OMRI certified organic and has more federal agency approvals than any other biochar in the marketplace. CarbonWorx will be launching on a carbon removal blockchain platform soon underpinning its efforts in natural carbon removal and answering the global demand for natural carbon removal futures at milestone events like COP26.
About CarbonWorx
California based CarbonWorx is a dba of Earth X Design, LLC founded in 2019 to take on tree mortality. CarbonWorx nexus is biochar production and next level additive manufacturing. CarbonWorx is the first biochar production facility that provides onsite additive manufacturing. Collapsing its carbon footprint and adding agility in mass addressable markets in material and soil science. CarbonWorx model is to buildout a new value chain backbone to normalize reduction of Ag and forest fuels into tangible carbon assets and natural carbon removal. The company is privately held and located in Butte County, Ca. www.materialxnature.com
About Biochar Now
Biochar Now, LLC. was founded by CEO James Gaspard in 2011 to take on the massive bark beetle pine infestation challenge in Colorado. The company operates across the US providing biochar solutions to multiple fortune 1000 clients in the Remediation, landscaping, specialty Ag and Algae water bloom space. Biochar Now innovations in the biochar production span, Ai, robotics and thermodynamics. All biochar product testing is via third party labs. The company is privately held and located in Berthoud Colorado. www.biocharnow.com
Contact
Valerie Navarro
valerie@livingxelements.com
Valerie Navarro
Biochar Now's technology is specifically designed for reduction of damaged trees at scale. The technology holds 17 patents and operates with clean emissions. The facility will have the capacity to convert 300k trees a year into a valuable natural carbon.
Biochar Now's product is a key component to the ventures carbon removal plans. The product can sequester 3x in VOC's including Co2 and methane. While adding co-benefits of 5x in water holding capacity bringing a much-needed tool for the ongoing mega drought and reforestation.
CarbonWorx will be manufacturing carbon-based products for several clients at the permitted site. The biochar is OMRI certified organic and has more federal agency approvals than any other biochar in the marketplace. CarbonWorx will be launching on a carbon removal blockchain platform soon underpinning its efforts in natural carbon removal and answering the global demand for natural carbon removal futures at milestone events like COP26.
About CarbonWorx
California based CarbonWorx is a dba of Earth X Design, LLC founded in 2019 to take on tree mortality. CarbonWorx nexus is biochar production and next level additive manufacturing. CarbonWorx is the first biochar production facility that provides onsite additive manufacturing. Collapsing its carbon footprint and adding agility in mass addressable markets in material and soil science. CarbonWorx model is to buildout a new value chain backbone to normalize reduction of Ag and forest fuels into tangible carbon assets and natural carbon removal. The company is privately held and located in Butte County, Ca. www.materialxnature.com
About Biochar Now
Biochar Now, LLC. was founded by CEO James Gaspard in 2011 to take on the massive bark beetle pine infestation challenge in Colorado. The company operates across the US providing biochar solutions to multiple fortune 1000 clients in the Remediation, landscaping, specialty Ag and Algae water bloom space. Biochar Now innovations in the biochar production span, Ai, robotics and thermodynamics. All biochar product testing is via third party labs. The company is privately held and located in Berthoud Colorado. www.biocharnow.com
Contact
Valerie Navarro
valerie@livingxelements.com
Valerie Navarro
Living X Elements
valerie@livingxelements.com