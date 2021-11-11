Imperium Motors Signed Agreement with Mr. Beaudoin Quebec-Based Ste-Foy Nissan Dealer

DSG Global Inc (OTCQB:DSGT)

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DSG Global, Inc. (OTCQB: DSGT) ("DSGT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Quebec-based owner Luc Beaudoin of Ste-Foy Nissan and Beauport Nissan will be opening a third dealership, Imperium de Quebec. Mr. Beaudoin owns and operates the largest Nissan dealership in Canada and one of the largest worldwide.

The new Imperium de Quebec dealership will occupy 5250 rue John-Molson in Quebec City, near Highway 73, consisting of a 19,736 sq ft dealership sitting on a 5-acre site which will be re-imaged to the Imperium corporate identity.

The dealership will initially be carrying multiple models of the SEV and TradePro Cargo and Passenger Vans beginning next quarter. Additional Imperium models will be added throughout the next year.

“To achieve the vehicle electrification targets that governments have set over the next few years, electric vehicles must be made even more accessible and affordable. We are all committed to this change, and we are honored that Imperium Motors has placed their trust in us to begin this new era here in Quebec,” commented Luc Beaudoin owner of Imperium de Quebec.

“Luc and his team will be great partners for us. As an established dealer in Quebec City and a Nissan Award of Excellence Winner, they are a valued addition to our dealer network, and we can be assured that they will provide exceptional service to our Imperium clients. We look forward to working with them and their customers,” said Christian Dubois, President Imperium Motors Canada

About Imperium Motor Corp.

Imperium Motor Corp. (IMC) is an EV sales, manufacturer and marketing company that offers a wide variety of affordable vehicles equipped for the North American market, with emphasis on great design, a green mindset, performance, and functionality. Vehicles will include high-speed, mid-speed and low-speed electric vehicles including cars, trucks, SUVs, vans, buses, and scooters. For additional information about Imperium Motors’ product lines, please visit www.imperiummotorcompany.com.

About DSG Global

DSG Global is an emerging global technology company with an array of interconnecting businesses in some of the fastest-growing market sectors. With roots in the golf industry, in which it specializes in fleet management with patented analytics, mobile touch screen engagement and electric golf carts under the Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) brand, the Company is moving quickly with road-ready electric vehicles for sale in the last quarter of 2021 through its Imperium Motor Company subsidiary.

About Vantage Tag Systems

Vantage Tag Systems (VTS) provides patented electronic tracking systems and fleet management solutions to golf courses and other avenues that allow for remote management of the course's fleet of golf carts, turf equipment and utility vehicles. Its clients use VTS' unique technology to significantly reduce operational costs, improve the efficiency plus profitability of their fleet operations, increase safety and enhance customer satisfaction. VTS has grown to become a leader in the category of fleet management in the golf industry, with their technology installed in vehicles worldwide. VTS is now branching into several new streams of revenue through programmatic advertising, licensing, and distribution, as well as expanding into commercial fleet management, PACER single rider golf carts and agricultural applications. Additional information is available at http://vantage-tag.com/.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements or information are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipated," "proposed," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information contained or referred to in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company's ability to secure manufacturing facilities and supply chains, the benefits the Company expects to derive from existing and planned products, and the Company's ability to achieve production and sales targets, generally.

Forward-looking statements or information are based on several factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: successful completion of due diligence, satisfaction of conditions, and completion of the proposed transaction with MTG, INC. negative cash flow and future financing requirements to sustain operations; dilution; limited history of operations and revenues and no history of earnings or dividends; competition; economic changes; delays in the Company's expansion plans; regulatory changes; and the impact of and risks associated with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the risk of disruption at the Company's facilities or in its supply and distribution channels. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company.

Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by our forward-looking statements are described under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year 2020 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, all filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.