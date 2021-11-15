The Global Architect Institute: The world's 1st Institute dedicated to spreading the word about Simulation Theory

For the first time, an institute to investigate and disseminate the belief in Simulation Theory to theists and atheists alike.

The Global Architect Institute is a non-profit organization under IRC Section 501(c)(3), that aims to spread the concepts of Simulation Theory and Simulation Creationism to the public.” — Nir Ziso

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Architect Institute is a nonprofit organization under IRC Section 501(c)(3) that fosters a learning community around Simulation Theory. Founded by Mr. Nir Ziso in 2020, The Global Architect Institute comprises a community of researchers and learners with the common goal of disseminating and deepening the discoveries on Simulation Theory. With the recent launch of its new website, the Institute stands as the world's leading reference for research on the nature of existence.

Mr. Nir Ziso has expertise as a researcher and developer of complex technological applications. He has been a software team leader and project manager in the Telecommunications and Information Unit of the Israel Defense Forces, has served as CEO and CTO in the private sector, and has filed patents for technological inventions. He is the author of the Simulation Creationism model, which suggests that a divine deity created the universe to study the processes related to creation and life. According to the model, everything we see and smell, our actions, and our thoughts are predetermined and transmitted to an observer whose reality is a "movie" — a transmission from a relay station, with the observer as the endpoint. The observer's consciousness is the simulation component in charge of recording his emotional response to the events being transmitted.

The Global Architect Institute’s new web platform, provides the public with expert articles on Simulation Creationism and Simulation Theory.

We constitute a sophisticated society that has evolved from a primitive survival instinct to a species with high cognitive thinking capabilities. Today, we are experiencing the 4th Industrial Revolution, an event represented by a rapid advance in technological development. Recent breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing now allow us to develop a new mapping of reality. As a result, it seems clearer to recognize the more obvious implications between our sensory environment and the model of Simulation Creationism.

In the wake of discoveries, other interrogators emerge, and deeper insights are needed. Our world requires visionaries and innovators to bring the unknown to light. Efforts such as the one led by Mr. Nir Ziso are welcome in today's society, for discovering our true nature is the essential foundation to build a brighter reality.