SocialPulsar, Spelling Communications Announce Strategic Alliance
New Agency Alliance Boasts First New Account Win, GetZENd
I immediately saw the benefit of a synchronized offering of earned media placement reinforced by a multi-disciplined digital marketing effort.”SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global digital marketing agency Social Pulsar announces a strategic alliance with U.S. public relations firm Spelling Communications, providing their respective and future clients with a new tightly integrated roster of compatible digital marketing and media relations services to stimulate brand awareness, audience engagement and growth. The two agencies solidified the new relationship with their first joint account win, GetZENd, a cross-platform success coaching company headed by pre-eminent performance coach and Wall Street Journal best selling author, Zahra Karsan.
— Zahra Karsan, CEO of GetZENd
SocialPulsar
Headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in San Jose, India, and UAE. SocialPulsar offers two main services: Marketing Automation and B2B Marketing. Within these two silos, Social Pulsar provides an omnibus of digital services for businesses from start up’s to Tier 1 clients — running the gamut from branding, strategy, marketing analytics, social media marketing, SEO and multi-platform app development. (#DigitalMarketingAgency, #SocialMediaMarketing, #AppDeveloper)
Current and past clients include Way, Renault, Share Tea, Vitality Bowls to name a few. Since inception, SocialPulsar has received many distinguished industry awards and acknowledgements, with recent inclusions in the 2021 Digital Best SEO Companies in San Francisco, 2021 Digital Best App Marketing Companies, and the 2020 Clutch top B2B Companies in the US. https://www.socialpulsar.com/
Spelling Communications
Based in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, Spelling Communications is one of the most established independent PR firms in the industry. The agency’s core competencies include media relations, positioning strategy, and CEO reputation management. Their industry specialties include media & entertainment, technology, advertising agencies, professional services, and nonprofit. Spelling Communications also excels at offshore-to-onshore awareness building for overseas companies seeking to penetrate the North American marketplace. Over the years, they have represented brands big and small, including Intel, FreshBlood Group, Davis Elen Advertising, Univision, CASA/LA, KPMG, Charter Communications, Luma Pictures and Promerica Bank. https://www.spellcom.com/
“We refer to our integrated capabilities as “Lightning and Thunder,” cites William Henderson, VP of Global Sales and Business Development at Social Pulsar. “Spelling Communications’ proven expertise at generating MSM editorial content is the lightning, the flash of news that comes unexpectedly and with great fanfare. Social Pulsar’s ability to extend the life of that initial media coverage through our deep expertise in digital marketing and social media management is the rolling thunder that follows the lightning flash. Our world is the underlying web infrastructure where the digital marketing and social media management wars are won. Together, the combined and symbiotic skills of our two firms offer businesses a unique and powerful market advantage.”
The new alliance’s first joint client is world-class performance coach and best-selling author Zahra Karsan whose latest book “Six Weeks to Happy” debuted at #1 on the Amazon and Barnes and Noble charts and recently hit #2 on The Wall Street Journal Bestseller List. Her company, GetZENd, offers a suite of interactive tools that include online video training and an award-winning app to help overstressed careerists stay on track with their life goals without compromising their life experience. https://getzend.com/
“I immediately saw the benefit of a synchronized offering of earned media placement reinforced by a multi-disciplined digital marketing effort,” stated Zahra Karsan, CEO of GetZENd. “It’s proving to be a powerful combination in generating awareness and engagement for our brand.”
Jason Grimley
Spelling Communications
+1 310-838-4010
jasongrimley@spellcom.com