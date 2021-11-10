Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,965 in the last 365 days.

Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Nov. 30

Upper Snake Winter Feeding

Advisory Committee Meeting

 

Date: Tuesday, November 30, 2021- 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM MST

Address: 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Members of the Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet to assist Fish and Game with the assessment of winter conditions and make recommendations about winter feeding based on local conditions. The committee is made up of five local citizens who monitor winter conditions and make recommendations to Fish and Game staff about feeding big game.

Committee members meet several times each winter as they monitor local weather, wildlife distribution and landscape conditions. Committee members also serve as sounding boards for citizens in their communities and communicate with Fish and Game staff on a regular basis

Members of the public are invited to the meeting and welcome to attend.

 

Agenda:

  • Introductions and business
  • Review of 2020-2021 winter
  • Depredations update
  • Brucellosis update
  • Check station results
  • Regional hay inventory
  • Winter conditions reporting
  • Current snow conditions
  • Adjourn

 

Follow this link to learn more about winter feeding in Idaho.

You just read:

Upper Snake Winter Feeding Advisory Committee will meet Nov. 30

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.