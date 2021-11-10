4.14% average rate change approved for 2022 individual health insurance market

November 1, 2021

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Fifteen health insurers have been approved to sell in Washington's 2022 individual health insurance market. The average rate change is 4.14%. Open enrollment starts today and runs until Jan. 15, 2022.

"Access to meaningful and affordable health coverage has always been critical to our lives and our economy, but no more so than this year," said Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler. "I'm incredibly proud of the efforts our state made to help people find coverage, through outreach and opening special enrollment periods. We took regulatory action when needed to make sure people did not have financial barriers to COVID-19 testing, did not receive surprise bills for these tests and increased coverage for additional methods of telehealth. People who need coverage should find at least a couple of plans to choose from, regardless of where they live."

People who do not get health insurance coverage from their employer shop for insurance in the individual market. Premium subsidies are available, based on income through Washington's Exchange, www.wahealthplanfinder.org. People can purchase plans directly from an insurer, but subsidies are only available through the Exchange.

About 240,000 consumers in Washington are currently enrolled in health plans through the individual market.

This year, due to the federal American Rescue Act, Washington state received $250 million in tax cuts to help people afford coverage. This money is helping over half a million people find savings through the Exchange.