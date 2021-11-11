We Insure Inc.'s Rapid National Expansion Continues With New Agency in Knoxville, Tennessee
We’re proud to be a one-stop shop providing maximum value to our clients.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Our Home Group in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Agency Owner Jay Combes is also owner/operator of Our Home of eXp Realty, one of the fastest growing real estate companies in East Tennessee, a success he attributes in part to treating clients as if they’re worth a million dollars.
“We’re proud to be a one-stop shop providing maximum value to our clients,” Combes says of the decision to join forces with We Insure. “It’s our mission to provide peace of mind and top-notch service in anything real estate-related. We Insure, with its excellent service, fills the gap when it comes to our clients’ insurance needs.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “For years, innovative real estate agencies have grown by adding support services to their sales offering, and now they have a viable way to add insurance through the We Insure franchise business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
