Attorney General Ford Announces Sentencing of Las Vegas Medicaid Provider Aaron Williams

Las Vegas, NV – Today,Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Aaron Williams, 59, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in a Medicaid fraud case involving falsely billing for Medicaid services allegedly provided to Medicaid recipients.

Williams pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Medicaid Fraud. District Court Judge Crystal Eller sentenced Williams to 364 days in jail and ordered him to pay more than $98,000 in restitution, penalties and costs.

“Williams intentionally abused the Medicaid reimbursement system purely for personal gain,” said AG Ford. “Williams not only committed fraud against Medicaid and Nevada’s taxpayers, but he also victimized Medicaid recipients who are in need of vital services, especially during a pandemic.”

The investigation began during the course of another investigation conducted by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) involving Medicaid claims showing potentially fraudulent billing practices at Aaron Williams Therapy, Williams’ company. The investigation revealed that Williams, a marriage and family therapist, submitted fraudulent claims to Medicaid for payment and used falsified records to try to support the claims.

In many instances, Williams didn’t even have any records to support the claims he submitted to Medicaid for payment. The claims also showed that Williams allegedly provided more than 24 hours of services in a single day, with some days showing he provided more than 70 hours of services in a single day. Additionally, Medicaid recipients to whom Williams allegedly provided services denied receiving services from him. All of the fraudulent claims that were submitted to Medicaid for payment listed Williams as the therapist. The fraudulent conduct followed repeated provider education notices from Nevada Medicaid, which specifically told Williams that he was “responsible for submitting valid, accurate claims.”

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. The Nevada MFCU receives 75% of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award. The remaining 25% is funded by the State of Nevada, MFCU. Persons convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.

This case was investigated by the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and was prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Behnaz Salimian Molina.

The amended information for Aaron Williams is attached.

