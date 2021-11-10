FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contacts

German Vigil (DDOT) – (202) 306-1668, [email protected]

Mariam Nabizad (DDOT) – (202) 359-2678, [email protected]

DDOT Offers Option for Dockless Vehicle Operators to Extend Permits

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced that shared dockless scooter and bicycle operators with Public Right-of-Way Occupancy Permits can receive extensions of current permits through June 30, 2022, to ensure continued access to shared mobility options for residents and visitors.

DDOT will issue amended Terms and Conditions that will address feedback from riders and non-riders related to sidewalk riding, rider safety education, and proper parking, among other concerns. The amended Terms and Conditions will also clarify equitable distribution and geo-fencing requirements.

“DDOT’s goal to create equitable transportation is supported by the dockless programs, which distribute scooters in all eight wards,” said Acting DDOT Director Everett Lott. “Maintaining access to scooters and continuing to expand and support the program is integral to a more equitable transportation future.”

Under Mayor Bowser’s leadership, DDOT is committed to offering a variety of safe, reliable transportation options to residents across all eight wards. As the District continues to respond to and ease travel disruptions caused by reduced Metrorail service, alternative transportation is critical.

For more information about the shared dockless vehicle program, please click here.

###

The District Department of Transportation's mission is to equitably deliver a safe, sustainable, and reliable multimodal transportation network for all residents and visitors of the District of Columbia.

Follow us on Twitter for transportation-related updates and more; like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram. Visit the website at ddot.dc.gov. Visit goDCgo.com for more information on transportation options in the District.