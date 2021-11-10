Latest News: New Appointees to National Film Preservation Board

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced the latest appointments to the 44-member National Film Preservation Board. The board advises Hayden on annual selections to the National Film Registry as well as national film preservation policy.

The National Film Preservation Board began work when President Ronald Reagan signed the National Film Preservation Act of 1988.

The 44-person board represents many parts of the film community, including film studios, artist guilds, nonprofit archives, educators and technical experts. Film preservation is complicated and faces daunting challenges, so board members work collaboratively to forge creative partnerships to save the nation’s motion picture heritage.

“We are proud to welcome the new members of the National Film Preservation Board, a congressional advisory body that must reflect the diversity of America in our ongoing work to preserve America’s film heritage in our national collections,” Hayden said. “We are grateful to the new and returning board members, who represent the broad film community, for their collaboration with the Library of Congress.”

The board is chaired by Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming director of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, who is also a noted film scholar, curator, archivist and educator.

“This board is so impressive in the range and the depth of film expertise it represents,” Stewart said. “I look forward to working with this group of colleagues, and with Dr. Hayden, to advocate for film preservation and to ensure that films reflecting the true diversity of film artists, audiences and stories are given the care and exposure they deserve.”

Board members are appointed by the Librarian of Congress and serve four-year terms.

Members of the National Film Preservation Board *New additions to the board are noted with an asterisk.

Board Chair: Jacqueline Stewart

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences *Member: Reginald Hudlin *Alternate: Marcus Hu

Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers Member: Carol Lombardini Alternate: Tracy Cahill

American Film Institute Member: John Ptak Alternate: Tim Lanza

American Society of Cinematographers / Intern Cinematographers Guild *Member: Ellen Kuras *Alternate: Michael Pessah

Association of Moving Image Archivists Member: Laura Rooney *Alternate: CK Ming

Directors Guild of America Member: Martin Scorsese Alternate: Christopher Nolan

Motion Picture Association of America Member: Charles Rivkin *Alternate: Karyn Temple

National Association of Theatre Owners *Member: Joseph Masher Alternate: Patrick Corcoran

National Society of Film Critics Member: Dave Kehr Alternate: David Sterritt

New York University Tisch School *Member: Josslyn Luckett Alternate: Dan Streible

Screen Actors Guild/AFTRA Member: Richard Masur Alternate: Valerie Yaros

Society for Cinema and Media Studies *Member: Miriam Petty *Alternate: Allyson Nadia Field

Society of Composers and Lyricists Member: Ashley Irwin *Alternate: Cindy O’Connor

U.S. Members of FIAF Member: Susan Oxtoby Alternate: Rajendra Roy

University Film and Video Association Member: Ben Levin *Alternate: Suzanne Regan

UCLA Department of Film, Television and Digital Media of the School of Theater, Film and Television *Member: May Hong HaDuong *Alternate: Virginia Steel

Writers Guild of America Member: WGA West: Howard Rodman *Alternate: WGA East: Malcolm Lee

At-Large Representatives

*Rafael Agustin (executive director, Latino Film Institute)

*Margaret Bodde (executive director, The Film Foundation)

*Brenda Castillo (president, National Hispanic Media Coalition)

Grover Crisp (executive vice president, Asset Management, Film Restoration & Digital Mastering, Sony Pictures Entertainment)

*Lacey Schwartz Delgado (director/writer)

Charles Ramirez Berg (professor, University of Texas at Austin)

*Bird Runningwater (Sundance Institute)

*M. Night Shyamalan (director/writer/producer)

Jacqueline Stewart (chair and chief artistic and programming officer, Academy Museum)

Alfre Woodard (actress/producer)

Pro Bono Counsel: Eric Schwartz

Originally, a 26-member Board, Congress subsequently expand the National Film Preservation Board’s mission and size to 44 members and has reauthorized the legislation six times, most recently in 2016. The current legislative authorization runs through September 2026.

The Library of Congress is the world’s largest library, offering access to the creative record of the United States — and extensive materials from around the world — both on-site and online. It is the main research arm of the U.S. Congress and the home of the U.S. Copyright Office. Explore collections, reference services and other programs and plan a visit at loc.gov; access the official site for U.S. federal legislative information at congress.gov; and register creative works of authorship at copyright.gov.