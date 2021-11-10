Submit Release
Avoid Late Fee When Renewing Your Commercial Pesticide Applicator License

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: November 10, 2021

Contact: Leeann Duwe, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5130, leeannm.duwe@wisconsin.gov

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding individuals with a commercial pesticide applicator license expiring on December 31, 2021, that they must have their certification done prior to renewing their license. An $8 late fee applies for any license renewal received after its expiration. DATCP has notified 8,900 commercial pesticide applicators that their license will expire at the end of this year. 

“We encourage all commercial pesticide applicators to get their certification done now if their license is expiring on December 31," said Robby Personette, DATCP's agrichemical programs section manager. “There are multiple options for completing certification, and DATCP will not be extending certifications." 

Individuals who need to complete their certification can take the exam either on paper or online, and must schedule the exam in advance. Those who pass the exam receive a five-year certification. 

DATCP is expecting an influx of individuals taking the commercial pesticide applicator certification exam as a result of license extensions that were made due to the pandemic. These extensions no longer stand and DATCP can only issue a pesticide applicator license if an individual's certification credential(s) are current. 

Learn more about DATCP's pesticide certification and licensing. If you have questions, contact DATCP's Pesticide Program by email at datcppesticideinfo@wisconsin.gov, or call (608) 224-4548. 

