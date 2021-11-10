Cowboy Draw® player wins $794,109—said he ‘knew’ it

As a proud sponsor of UW athletics, WyoLotto® will offer buy-one-get-one-FREE Cowboy Draw tickets from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. MT* the following Sunday after EVERY GAME the Pokes win this season, home or away. Let’s go, Pokes!

Previous Draw Numbers

11/08/2021 10 19 20 25 42 11/04/2021 8 14 38 39 41 11/01/2021 4 7 22 25 29 10/28/2021 4 11 18 22 27 10/25/2021 10 17 18 33 43 10/21/2021 6 15 19 20 35 10/18/2021 18 27 39 43 45 10/14/2021 2 3 11 18 43 10/11/2021 23 26 33 38 44 10/07/2021 3 5 37 38 44

With more Wyoming winners, more fun and better odds, it’s as exciting as an Old West shootout. Jackpots start at $250,000 and keep growing until somebody wins. Could you win a Cowboy Draw®? Just maybe. Sign Up for Updates

Just ask the clerk for a Cowboy Draw Quick Pick. Or, mark the QP box on your playslip and the ticket terminal will generate random numbers for you.

A single playslip offers two chances to win. Make sure you fill out each panel. Mark your numbers with a pencil or blue or black ink. If you make a mistake, mark the VOID box. DO NOT ERASE.

Two Chances Cowboy Draw tickets cost $5 for two sets of five numbers. You get two chances every time.

Multidraw Play the same numbers for 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, or 20 consecutive drawings by marking the Multidraw box or telling the clerk how many draws you want.

Give your playslip and $5 for both plays to the store clerk to receive a Cowboy Draw ticket. Your ticket is your receipt. It displays your numbers for each play, the date of the drawing and the dollar amount you paid. Please confirm the accuracy of your number picks. Cowboy Draw tickets may be cancelled only by returning the ticket to the retailer that sold the ticket on the same date of purchase. Canceling a Cowboy Draw ticket will also cancel any advanced draws that remain on the ticket.

Your ticket is your property. Protect it by signing your name on the back. If your ticket is lost or stolen, the only way to prove ownership is through your name, address and signature.

Cowboy Draw drawings take place every Monday and Thursday at 2:00 p.m. MT and will be sold again at 2:05 p.m. Ticket sales close at 1:45 p.m. MT

To see if you’ve won: Take your ticket to a WyoLotto ® retailer* Download the WyoLotto app and use the ticket scanner feature Visit wyolotto.com Check your local newspaper or TV station to see if winning numbers are posted Call 855-995-6886



Sign Up for Updates *The Lottery terminal at retailers is the only official source of verified winning ticket numbers. The Lottery is not responsible for inaccurate listings in newspapers, online, or any other sources.

Winners Did you win? Visit our If You Won page to get all the information about how to claim your prize. Players must redeem their tickets within 180 days from the draw date.

If you’re a winner, you can claim prizes up to $599 at any WyoLotto retailer or the Wyoming Lottery office. Prizes $600 and over and jackpots must be claimed at the Wyoming Lottery headquarters: 1620 Central Avenue, Suite 100, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

You can also fill out the claim form found here and mail your completed form to Lottery headquarters.

If you’re coming in person, be sure to follow the instructions on the claim form.

Call 855-995-6886 (WY-LOTTO) for more information. It’s Fun! It’s Easy! Two Chances! Four Ways to Win! Match all five numbers (in any order), and you’re a Cowboy Draw jackpot winner! Didn’t win the jackpot? That’s okay, pardner. You can lasso a cash prize for matching as few as two correct numbers.

Cowboy Draw® Game Rules The lottery is a form of entertainment. Please play responsibly. Cowboy Draw is governed by state law and the rules, regulations and directives of the Wyoming Lottery Corporation. Ticket purchasers must be at least 18 years of age. The Wyoming Lottery Corporation shall not be responsible for lost or stolen Cowboy Draw tickets.