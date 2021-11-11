Recently Launched Billionaire Zombies Club NFT Seeking Influencers and Celebrities
Billionaire Zombies Club is beginning its climb to become a company with a global reachSINGAPORE , SINGAPORE , November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fast-growing Billionaire Zombies Club NFT is now seeking influencers to promote the company, which has a global audience and a top-10 position in OpenSea, the world’s largest NFT marketplace.
Billionaire Zombies Club launched on October 31 with a stated goal of becoming a global company. In addition to advertising, Billionaire Zombies Club plans to have celebrities and influencers to promote the company. The club also plans to donate a portion of its profits to charities as part of its social mission.
The club is offering 10,000 unique zombies, which are hand-drawn by in-house artist and owner Axman J. They are stored as ERC-721 tokens on the Ethereum-compatible Polygon network. All zombies are hosted on IPFS. Each of the 10,000 zombies were algorithmically generated and assigned different weights.
Every zombie has its own unique and rare traits, which allow holders to admire the beauty and luxury of their zombies. The Billionaire Zombies Club NFTs can be seen on an online gallery on the club’s site at billionairezombies.club/gallery. Visitors can also view the various traits of the NFTs, including backgrounds, skin, eyes, mouth and outfits.
Billionaire Zombies Club NFTs were released on the Polygon blockchain to avoid high ETH gas fees for minters and community members.
All owners of a Billionaire Zombies Club NFT will also have the opportunity to buy a limited-edition t-shirt, in addition to the free t-shirt that comes with the initial purchase of a zombie. Among the future merchandise items under consideration by the club are sneakers and hoodies.
The Billionaire Zombies Club has exciting plans for its second-generation NFTs, which will have more traits and attributes for its zombies. Holders of the first generation of Billionaire Zombies Club will have the first opportunity to purchase second-generation NFTs that will be more exclusive and which may be created in 3D.
Membership in the Billionaire Zombies Club will also bring rewards, such as a discount on merchandise and free items when there is a surprise drop. In addition, the club will have partnerships with online stores and members will get discounts on their merchandise. Club members will also get a discount on tickets for live and special events.
In the future, Billionaire Zombies Club plans to buy land in another metaverse world and to have a store with a physical location for merchandise.
For more information, please visit billionairezombies.club.
Billionaire Zombies Club can be followed on Instagram at @billionairezombiesclub and on Twitter at @bzombiesc.
