Inslee names Steve Hobbs Secretary of State

Gov. Jay Inslee today named Steve Hobbs as Washington Secretary of State. Hobbs replaces Kim Wyman who is vacating the position to take a role with the Biden administration. 

"Steve is a dedicated public servant. He has a strong national security perspective from his work in the Army and National Guard. His experience in cyber-security will be crucial as election systems around the country continue to face threats," Inslee said.

The Washington Secretary of State preserves the integrity of elections in Washington state; safeguards vital government records, documents, publications and process; provides the business community and public with easy access to information about corporations and charities; and performs public outreach to improve civic knowledge and participation.

Inslee’s appointment of Hobbs is effective Monday, November 22nd and will run in a statewide special election in November 2022 to complete the last two years of the secretary of state’s term.

Read the full story here.

Video announcement here.

 

