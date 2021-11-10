Seattle Area Small Business Consultant Offering Clients Free Technology Training
Program aims to teach small business owners how to use technology solutionsSEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. Navy veteran and small business technology consultant Alex Peña today announced that he is offering free technology training until the end of the year to his clients.
Peña’s company, Easy Biz Tech LLC, provides a suite of services that includes website design; lead generation; customer relationship management systems, or CRMs; payment processing; search engine optimization, or SEO; digital marketing; online advertising; analytics and more.
However, Peña goes beyond what traditional service providers offer their clients. He enables his customers to do the work themselves, if they want. “I like to teach my clients how to be self-sufficient,” Peña said. “Then they feel more confident about being able to go in and make changes in the future. This may seem counterintuitive, because if they know how to do it themselves, then why would they need me? That’s the thing: As I learned in the Navy, as you empower people to grow, your relationship with them becomes more mutually beneficial. We thrive together.”
He added, “My main goal is to arm small businesses with the confidence and knowledge to start using technology solutions to increase efficiency and productivity properly and profitably. We also provide one-on-one technology coaching for teams and individuals who want to develop or sharpen their technical skill sets.”
A graduate of Code Fellows, Seattle’s premier tech academy, Peña also provides technology training and coaching to adults and seniors in the greater Seattle area. Peña also enjoyed success as a serial entrepreneur. He started a handful of small businesses, among them an estate and business liquidation company and a property maintenance and landscaping firm, both of which he sold at a profit.
Peña brings to his business career varied experiences in the military. After joining the Navy at age 18, he maintained the F/A-18 Hornet's computer and electrical systems and acquired a deep understanding of aircraft weapons, navigation, flight control, counter-measure and communications systems.
In 2008, Peña was selected for a mission in Iraq to train and empower the Iraqi people. He was assigned as a compound controller at Camp Bucca, Iraq, which housed more than 10,000 detainees during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Peña was responsible for approximately 500 detainees at a time, which included enforcing policies and regulations and debriefing officials and media sources regularly.
Peña spent his last three years in the military as a recruiter, responsible for meeting monthly goals in both enlisted and special warfare programs.
“Being able to touch, shape, and change people’s lives on a daily basis has been one of the most rewarding and fulfilling things I was fortunate enough to be a part of during my entire period of service. It also armed me with the knowledge and skillsets to market myself and my ideas,” Peña said.
To learn more about Easy Biz Tech LLC, visit https://easybiz.tech/.
