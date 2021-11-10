West Valley Water District Protects Staff And Customers by Installing The Air Guardian
EPA & FDA Registered Technology Kills Pathogens, Including the Virus Causing COVID-19 in Seconds
Many government agencies, schools, and other municipal offices already have our Indoor Air Quality solutions deployed and many more entities are currently in the procurement process”RIALTO, CA, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IAQ Distribution, the exclusive distributor of the Air Guardian indoor air quality system in California announced today that West Valley Water District has installed the Air Guardian technology within all facilities throughout the District. The Air Guardian is an award-winning, innovative medical device that purifies and disinfects air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. Through these combined measures, Air Guardian eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds.
By installing the Air Guardian, West Valley Water District has joined many other school districts, cities, and public agencies implementing an indoor air quality strategy focused on protecting employees, students, customers, and visitors from harmful pathogens.
“Many government agencies, public and private schools, and other municipal offices throughout the United States already have the Air Guardian deployed and many more entities currently in the procurement process,” explained Chris Fall, President of IAQ Distribution. “The essential services provided by West Valley Water make it necessary to take precautions to keep the team healthy as only the Air Guardian can.”
The Air Guardian kills airborne pathogens upon entering the device, pushing out clean air that can ensure public areas are adequately protected from man airborne contaminants. The Air Guardian has been certified by the FDA as a Class I medical device and earned certification by the California Air Resource Board, one of the most stringent air quality agencies in the United States.
“The responsibility of delivering safe, high quality, and reliable water are only possible with a safe, clean work environment that keeps our workers and the public safe,” stated Shamindra Manbahal, General Manager of the West Valley Water District “Fortunately, the Air Guardian's dependable performance in critical public facilities offers significant peace of mind for our employees as we seek to mitigate major risk factors in the ongoing pandemic.
The Air Guardian delivers continuous ventilation, purification, and disinfection while occupants are in the room without interrupting daily activities. With an easy installation and little to no maintenance, the Air Guardian stands as a ‘set it – and forget it’ type solution offering the highest level of disinfection available on the market today.
“After analyzing all of the different technologies available within this space, it was clear that the Air Guardian was able to provide the highest level of disinfection available on the market today,” says Kyle Crowther, vice president of the WVWD Board of Directors. "With our adoption of the Air Guardian, we're one step closer to normalcy."
IAQ Distribution and its affiliated Alliance Companies install award-winning innovative medical devices that purify and disinfect air within any room, using a combination of proven scientific processes, including ultraviolet light, oxidation, and filtration. The technology deployed by IAQ Distribution eliminates 99.99% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within sub-seconds. Thousands of classrooms, businesses, and government agencies have already engaged IAQ Distribution to install solutions to measure air quality, address issues, and ensure the safety of everyone inside.
