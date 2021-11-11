ChoiceLocal is Out to Conquer the Franchise Digital Marketing World with Purpose
The company is set to prove creating a purpose-based organization can lead to explosive growth.
We lead with purpose and heart, so profits are secondary. They do not buy what you do, but they buy why you do it.”UNITED STATES, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry-leading digital marketing agency, ChoiceLocal, and founder Joe Soltis, are excited to announce a purpose-driven formula to provide revenue-increasing success to help its partners. Find marketing success.
— Joe Soltis, CEO ChoiceLocal
ChoiceLocal offers digital marketing for franchises of all sorts, including independent home care agencies, residential and commercial cleaning companies, moving and storage companies, and many more. The full-service company offers it all to businesses and franchises and has racked up a laundry list of hundreds of businesses with 50 franchise systems, all under the mission to ‘help others’. Ultimately, the company makes its clients' dreams come true, by driving massive growth in utilizing proven marketing and sales engines. The company also helps steer industry-specific talent to its partners with optimal recruiting efforts.
The success speaks for itself. ChoiceLocal is an ROI-focused digital marketing agency. In fact, it has already churned great success for its clients via a successful 96% annualized client retention rate, despite the fact the company does not deal in long-term contracts. Businesses typically see over $15 in new customer revenue with each $1 spent and said businesses also feature a 282% increase in new customer inquiries. To top it all off, the company has been rated a Top Workplace in each of the last five years and it donates 10% of profits, each year, to help children in need.
Soltis, a father of six, created ChoiceLocal to serve others. The company will focus heavily on charity work, including upcoming projects with Habitat for Humanity and well-building initiatives in underdeveloped communities.
“Businesses need to exist to help others. It has to have a meaning and what matters is loving and helping others,” said Soltis. “We lead with purpose and heart, so profits are secondary. They do not buy what you do, but they buy why you do it.”
About ChoiceLocal
ChoiceLocal and CEO Joe Soltis provide specialty services in search engine optimization (SEO), pay-per-click marketing (PPC), search engine marketing (SEM), customer relationship management (CRM) and so much more. Companies ready to take their marketing to the next level should reach out for a free marketing strategy consultation: www.choicelocal.com
Joe Soltis
ChoiceLocal
