Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,980 in the last 365 days.

Post Session Report :: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

SB 140, PN 117 (Browne) – This legislation would require that all candidates for office and political action committees in Pennsylvania utilize the Department of State’s online filing system to electronically file campaign finance reports. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 470, PN 1226 (Dush) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19557, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 36 over the Redbank Creek, Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, as the CPT Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 755, PN 943 (Kearney) – Amends the Municipalities Planning Code to explicitly allow municipalities to digitally submit and electronically transmit proposed or adopted land use ordinances, comprehensive plans, or amendments for review, comments, and recommendations. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 830, PN 1221 (Yudichak) – Amends Title 64 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes (Public Authorities and Quasi Public Corporations), establishing the Veteran-owned Business Loan Guarantee Program within the Commonwealth Financing Authority (“Authority”). A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 915, PN 1225 (Browne) – SB 915 is the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act of 2021- 2022. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1107, PN 1146 (Wheeland) – An Act designating the Faxon Interchange of Interstate 180 at Northway Road in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, as the Sgts. Thomas Woodruff, Sr., and Hamilton Woodruff Memorial Interchange. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1120, PN 1168 (Topper) – An Act designating the bridge, identified as Bridge Key 3937, carrying Pennsylvania Route 26 over Bloody Run in Everett Borough, Bedford County, as the PFC James E. Williams Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 248, PN 1222 (Phillips-Hill) – Establishes Persian Gulf War Day and Global War on Terrorism Veterans Day. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

You just read:

Post Session Report :: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.