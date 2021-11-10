Post Session Report :: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

SB 140, PN 117 (Browne) – This legislation would require that all candidates for office and political action committees in Pennsylvania utilize the Department of State’s online filing system to electronically file campaign finance reports. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 470, PN 1226 (Dush) – An Act designating a bridge, identified as Bridge Key 19557, on that portion of Pennsylvania Route 36 over the Redbank Creek, Brookville Borough, Jefferson County, as the CPT Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 755, PN 943 (Kearney) – Amends the Municipalities Planning Code to explicitly allow municipalities to digitally submit and electronically transmit proposed or adopted land use ordinances, comprehensive plans, or amendments for review, comments, and recommendations. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 830, PN 1221 (Yudichak) – Amends Title 64 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes (Public Authorities and Quasi Public Corporations), establishing the Veteran-owned Business Loan Guarantee Program within the Commonwealth Financing Authority (“Authority”). A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 915, PN 1225 (Browne) – SB 915 is the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act of 2021- 2022. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1107, PN 1146 (Wheeland) – An Act designating the Faxon Interchange of Interstate 180 at Northway Road in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, as the Sgts. Thomas Woodruff, Sr., and Hamilton Woodruff Memorial Interchange. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

HB 1120, PN 1168 (Topper) – An Act designating the bridge, identified as Bridge Key 3937, carrying Pennsylvania Route 26 over Bloody Run in Everett Borough, Bedford County, as the PFC James E. Williams Memorial Bridge. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.

SB 248, PN 1222 (Phillips-Hill) – Establishes Persian Gulf War Day and Global War on Terrorism Veterans Day. Senate concurred in House amendments. A vote of 49-0 was recorded.