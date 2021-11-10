AWE USA 2021: Dispelix and OQmented Present Key Enabling Technologies for Augmented Reality Glasses

Smart glasses technology demonstration by OQmented and Dispelix

The two companies will show an innovative smart glasses technology demonstration, combining their LBS and waveguide technologies for AR applications

ITZEHOE, GERMANY, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dispelix and OQmented unveil their work which leverages laser beam scanning technology to bring stylish, lightweight AR solutions to businesses and consumers alike. At this year’s AWE USA, the two plan to present a joint smart glasses technology demo, providing a solution with small form factor and full vivid color image quality on the thinnest waveguide available.

Dispelix (Finland), the global leader of waveguide displays, and OQmented (Germany), the expert for high performance MEMS mirror-based ultracompact projectors, have formed a strategic partnership to collaborate on the development and commercialization of MEMS-based LBS technology. As a result of this partnership, their smart glasses demonstration brings together OQmented’s one-chip MEMS projection solution and Dispelix’ diffractive waveguide display.

The benefits of AR applications affect various industries, from healthcare to manufacturing. PwC estimates that Augmented Reality will add over 1 trillion USD to the global economy by 2030. Light weight smart glasses will play an important part, but most encounter substantial technical challenges in early development. OQmented and Dispelix address such challenges of image resolution, field of view (FoV), power consumption and battery life without the need for a bulky frame.

“We want to enable product developers to build powerful but also stylish AR glasses,” said Ulrich Hofmann, CEO/CTO and co-founder of OQmented. “Laser beam scanning offers enormous potential for just that and together with Dispelix, we have come up with a solution achieving top technical results but with the option of integrating this system in an elegant form factor. We are very excited to present our results at AWE in Santa Clara.”

“We continue to expand our breakthroughs and fundamentally change the way nanophotonics are designed. Today, working together with OQmented leveraging LBS is part of that strategy. It’s allowed us to execute quickly to fuel the growth of this dynamic market. We are beyond pleased with the performance and look forward to showing it at AWE in Santa Clara,” said Jussi Rahomaki, President Dispelix, USA.

About Dispelix

Dispelix is a waveguide designer and manufacturer that delivers visionary augmented and mixed reality see-through displays for consumer and enterprise solutions. Its patented DPX waveguides unlock new freedoms in AR product design with unmatched image quality, performance and efficiency. Led by the world’s most sought-after experts in optics, photonics and manufacturing, Dispelix powers AR experiences that push boundaries. Dispelix is headquartered in the US with offices in Finland, China and Taiwan. Learn more at dispelix.com.

About OQmented

OQmented is a deep tech company developing and selling high performance MEMS mirror-based projectors for ultracompact LBS displays and best in class 3D sensing solutions for mobile and stationary applications. The unique Lissajous scan pattern in combination with the patented vacuum packaging Bubble MEMS® technology and proprietary electronics and software enable new product categories in consumer and various other industries. Further information can be found at http://www.oqmented.com

For Press Information Contact:

Judith Woehl

Public Relations

OQmented

Email: media@oqmented.com

Julie Basque

Sr. Director of Marketing

Dispelix

Email: julie.basque@dispelix.com