ByteScout Added a NEW AI-powered Mode into PDF to CSV, PDF to JSON, and PDF to XML Extractors

ByteScout added a new AI-powered mode into PDF to CSV, PDF to JSON, PDF to XML extractors to support structure extraction from borderless and irregular tables.WILMINGTON, DE, USA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout PDF to CSV, JSON, and XML extractors are now enriched with a new AI-powered mode. These new advanced features improve the experience for developers using ByteScout SDK and web components for data extraction and PDF processing.
ByteScout provides PDF Extractor functionality for cloud and on-premise tools. ByteScout is trusted by TOP companies that use its SDK and API to extract unstructured data from PDF documents. Some statements and reports may come as borderless or irregular tables.
Recently, ByteScout implemented a new AI-powered mode called “Content Groups AI” that automatically locates tables on a page recognizing columns and rows in borderless tables.
This new feature is fully available in the cloud version (PDF.co) and on-premise versions of SDK and API Server. The latter is a self-hosted version available as a separate product called “ByteScout API Server” that can be easily deployed into a server in a private cloud or in an offline environment with minimal requirements for server hardware.
ByteScout SDK and API allow extracting structured data from unstructured or scanned documents, invoices, orders, statements, and other documents. They can accurately split and merge PDF files, convert PDF forms and tables into CSV, XML, Excel, TXT, search for text, add or remove security, fill and sign PDF forms.
Besides, there is PDF Classifier (added recently) that helps sort PDF documents before extraction. It may be useful in the case when documents are coming from various sources. This easy-to-use tool is available both in the cloud and on-premise versions of PDF Extractor.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
