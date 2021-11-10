Upcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Clinics across ND and northwest MN

The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold COVID-19 vaccine booster clinics across North Dakota and northwest Minnesota for certain eligible groups defined below on the following dates, times, and locations:

At the Bemidji VA Clinic (1217 Anne St NW, Bemidji, MN) on Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 218-755-6360 to schedule an appointment.

(1217 Anne St NW, Bemidji, MN) on Nov. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 218-755-6360 to schedule an appointment. At the Bigwood Event Center in Fergus Falls (925 Western Ave, Fergus Falls, MN) on Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must call 218-739-1400 to schedule an appointment.

(925 Western Ave, Fergus Falls, MN) on Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must call 218-739-1400 to schedule an appointment. At the North Dakota Army National Guard RJ Bohn Armory in Bismarck (4200 Miriam Ave, Bismarck, ND) on Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome – no appointment needed. For more information, call 701-221-9152.

(4200 Miriam Ave, Bismarck, ND) on Nov. 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins welcome – no appointment needed. For more information, call 701-221-9152. At the Devils Lake VA Clinic (1031 7th St NE, Devils Lake, ND) on Nov. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must call 701-662-5801 to schedule an appointment.

(1031 7th St NE, Devils Lake, ND) on Nov. 23, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Must call 701-662-5801 to schedule an appointment. At the Dickinson VA Clinic (766 Elks Drive, Suite 6H, Dickinson, ND) on Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-483-1850 (then press 0) to schedule an appointment.

(766 Elks Drive, Suite 6H, Dickinson, ND) on Nov. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-483-1850 (then press 0) to schedule an appointment. At the Grand Forks Armory (1501 48th St S, Grand Forks, ND) on Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins welcome – no appointment needed. For more information, call 701-335-4380.

(1501 48th St S, Grand Forks, ND) on Nov. 15, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Walk-ins welcome – no appointment needed. For more information, call 701-335-4380. At the Jamestown VA Clinic (2430 20th St SW, Suite 8, Jamestown, ND) on Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Must call 701-952-4787 to schedule an appointment.

(2430 20th St SW, Suite 8, Jamestown, ND) on Nov. 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Must call 701-952-4787 to schedule an appointment. At the Minot Armed Forces Reserve Center (3450 2nd St NE, Minot, ND) on Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-418-2600 to schedule an appointment.

(3450 2nd St NE, Minot, ND) on Nov. 16, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-418-2600 to schedule an appointment. At the Williston VA Clinic (1542 16th St W, Suite 300, Williston, ND) on Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Must call 701-572-2470 (then press 0) to schedule an appointment.

Groups eligible for booster doses: Veterans, spouses, and caregivers who fall into one of the following groups:

Eligible individuals may choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose. CDC’s recommendations allow for mix-and-match dosing for booster shots. The Fargo VA Health Care System is administering only Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at this time. Definition of booster dose – a vaccine dose provided after a two-dose series is completed to attempt to address the waning immunity from the original series.

If you choose, you can also receive your booster dose at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at www.vaccines.gov/search/. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go. If you’ve already received your COVID-19 vaccine booster dose from a non-VA provider or location, please let your VA healthcare team know to help us in our vaccine planning. You can send a picture of your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your VA provider through secure messaging. You can also add your vaccine information to your MyHealtheVet health summary for your own records.