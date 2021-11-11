Emma Jean Announces Launch of the ‘I’m An Author Academy’, Molding Students into Authors
The academy is teaching skills that allow students to transform into authors.
Celebrated children's author, Emma Jean, is pleased to announce an all-new forum in which prospective and aspiring authors can garner the skills and means necessary to publish & sell their own books with the support of, I'm An Author Academy, where students are taught by a team of today's most successful independent authors.
Emma Jean is a best-selling children’s author. In launching the new online I’m An Author Academy, hopeful teen & adult authors will now have the means to publish their own books, but also learn valuable skills in doing so. From outline to publication and cover to cover, authors will be involved in the entire process, culminating with the actual book in their own hands. The program has offerings for high school-aged students and adults.
Jean, the author of Sleeping Beauty and the Cursed Code and Charles McCheese, and the Childhood News Network promotes positive and inclusive female STEM-powered role models, in her writing, tasked with making children smile and laugh through fun reading.
“Telling the stories of women in STEM fields is so important because it can inspire the next generation of girls who are willing to use their intellect to change the world,” Jean said.
For more information on the I’m An Author Academy for you or your high school-aged student, please visit www.imanauthor.com
About Emma Jean
Emma Jean is one of America’s most popular children’s best-selling authors. She has written two critically acclaimed middle-grade books and created the I’m An Author Academy with the mission of transforming students into authors. She has been featured in Next On Scene Media and on Indie Book Talk. For more information and how to enroll your child or yourself into I’m An Author Academy, please visit www.imanauthor.com
