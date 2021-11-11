Coast to Coast Completes New Omni-Channel Order-Processing Facility
Strategic Location Is Within One-Day Delivery of 60-Million People
We are fortunate to have been able to expand our capabilities in the heart of the populous Northeast Corridor, in Rhode Island. 60 million people are within one day via ground shipping of us.”PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, U.S.A., November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast to Coast Fulfillment Inc., a third-party logistics (3PL) company, has completed the construction of an additional 25,500 square-foot order-processing facility on its 20-acre corporate compound near Providence in West Greenwich, Rhode Island.
— Vanessa Ghazarian
At the soft-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, Coast to Coast Fulfillment President Hermond Ghazarian said, “This facility enables us to more smoothly and quickly handle the increase in online orders for our clients’ consumer goods. This large increase in order volume began during the early stages of the COVID-19, while the volume of online orders continues to grow today. In addition, this building strengthens our ability to excel at managing the resurgence of weekly wholesale purchase-orders from thousands of bricks and mortar stores. We are happy to be able to do our part to satisfy pent-up consumer demand.”
Vanessa Ghazarian, Client Services Manager, said, “We are fortunate to have been able to expand our capabilities in the heart of the populous Northeast Corridor, in Rhode Island. Over 60 million people can be reached within one day via ground shipping from us. In addition, we can deliver to most wholesale distribution centers in less than two days."
Jeffrey Wyant, co-founder and Director of Business Development, added, “For our clients based in the United Kingdom, this new addition strengthens their strategic advantage of having a distribution hub from which they can reach buyers in the U.S.A. faster, with a lower carbon footprint, and with less cost than if they shipped directly from the U.K." Mr. Wyant added, “We now are better positioned to supply new distribution channels created by Marketplace as a Service (MaaS) providers, wherein we drop ship our clients’ merchandise directly to consumers who have made their purchases from shopping platforms such as Amazon.com, Macys.com, Target Plus, Facebook, and Instagram Checkout.”
Coast to Coast Fulfillment, Inc. is a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) company, specializing in warehousing consumer goods, managing inventories & databases, and processing orders from all distribution channels on behalf of its clients. Coast to Coast’s clients manufacture and market consumer goods including cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, affinity-group promotional products, fashion apparel, jewelry, fashion accessories, pet treats, electronics, and more. Specific order channels managed by Coast to Coast include those coming directly from clients’ websites, third-party online drop-ship orders, retail stores, wholesale distributors, electronic data interchange (EDI) value-added networks, and orders submitted through legacy channels.
