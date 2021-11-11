Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,020 in the last 365 days.

Coast to Coast Completes New Omni-Channel Order-Processing Facility

Logo of Coast to Coast Fulfillment, in orange and purple on a white background

Logo of Coast to Coast Fulfillment, Inc.

Photograph of the ribbon being cut to commemorate the soft opening it its new building. The five captioned people cut the giant red ribbon in the foreground, while Coast to Coast employees look on in the background.

Ribbon cutting at the soft opening of the new building for Coast to Coast Fulfillment. Pictured left to right in the foreground are Matt Bechtel, President Hermond Ghazarian, Jeffrey Wyant, Vanessa Ghazarian, Michael Medico.

Strategic Location Is Within One-Day Delivery of 60-Million People

We are fortunate to have been able to expand our capabilities in the heart of the populous Northeast Corridor, in Rhode Island. 60 million people are within one day via ground shipping of us.”
— Vanessa Ghazarian
PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND, U.S.A., November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coast to Coast Fulfillment Inc., a third-party logistics (3PL) company, has completed the construction of an additional 25,500 square-foot order-processing facility on its 20-acre corporate compound near Providence in West Greenwich, Rhode Island.

At the soft-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony, Coast to Coast Fulfillment President Hermond Ghazarian said, “This facility enables us to more smoothly and quickly handle the increase in online orders for our clients’ consumer goods. This large increase in order volume began during the early stages of the COVID-19, while the volume of online orders continues to grow today. In addition, this building strengthens our ability to excel at managing the resurgence of weekly wholesale purchase-orders from thousands of bricks and mortar stores. We are happy to be able to do our part to satisfy pent-up consumer demand.”

Vanessa Ghazarian, Client Services Manager, said, “We are fortunate to have been able to expand our capabilities in the heart of the populous Northeast Corridor, in Rhode Island. Over 60 million people can be reached within one day via ground shipping from us. In addition, we can deliver to most wholesale distribution centers in less than two days."

Jeffrey Wyant, co-founder and Director of Business Development, added, “For our clients based in the United Kingdom, this new addition strengthens their strategic advantage of having a distribution hub from which they can reach buyers in the U.S.A. faster, with a lower carbon footprint, and with less cost than if they shipped directly from the U.K." Mr. Wyant added, “We now are better positioned to supply new distribution channels created by Marketplace as a Service (MaaS) providers, wherein we drop ship our clients’ merchandise directly to consumers who have made their purchases from shopping platforms such as Amazon.com, Macys.com, Target Plus, Facebook, and Instagram Checkout.”

Coast to Coast Fulfillment, Inc. is a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) company, specializing in warehousing consumer goods, managing inventories & databases, and processing orders from all distribution channels on behalf of its clients. Coast to Coast’s clients manufacture and market consumer goods including cosmetics, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, affinity-group promotional products, fashion apparel, jewelry, fashion accessories, pet treats, electronics, and more. Specific order channels managed by Coast to Coast include those coming directly from clients’ websites, third-party online drop-ship orders, retail stores, wholesale distributors, electronic data interchange (EDI) value-added networks, and orders submitted through legacy channels.

Jeffrey Wyant
Coast to Fulfillment, Inc.
+1 401-397-5075
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Coast to Coast Completes New Omni-Channel Order-Processing Facility

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.