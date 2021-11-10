Supreme Court Allows Guardian ad Litem Courses to Be Held Remotely

A new administrative order will waive requirements for guardians ad litem to be physically present for pre-service and education courses through 2022.

Due to the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court has issued an administrative order that will waive requirements for guardians ad litem to be physically present for pre-service and continuing education courses through 2022.

This order mirrors the directive due to expire at the end of 2021.

The changes affect Rules of Superintendence 48.04(B)(2) and 48.05(A)(2).

In addition, local courts are encouraged to allow employees and appointees of the court to remotely participate in continuing legal and professional education courses offered by the Ohio Supreme Court’s Judicial College or other providers approved by the appointing court.