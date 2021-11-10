Submit Release
News Search

There were 696 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,992 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court Allows Guardian ad Litem Courses to Be Held Remotely

Image of a laptop with the screen showing multiple people in separate screen blocks appearing to participate in a webinar, with a coffee mug in the foreground

A new administrative order will waive requirements for guardians ad litem to be physically present for pre-service and education courses through 2022.

Image of a laptop with the screen showing multiple people in separate screen blocks appearing to participate in a webinar, with a coffee mug in the foreground

A new administrative order will waive requirements for guardians ad litem to be physically present for pre-service and education courses through 2022.

Due to the ongoing challenges caused by the pandemic, the Ohio Supreme Court has issued an administrative order that will waive requirements for guardians ad litem to be physically present for pre-service and continuing education courses through 2022.

This order mirrors the directive due to expire at the end of 2021.

The changes affect Rules of Superintendence 48.04(B)(2) and 48.05(A)(2).

In addition, local courts are encouraged to allow employees and appointees of the court to remotely participate in continuing legal and professional education courses offered by the Ohio Supreme Court’s Judicial College or other providers approved by the appointing court.

You just read:

Supreme Court Allows Guardian ad Litem Courses to Be Held Remotely

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.