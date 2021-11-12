The Caring Generation® Podcast Celebrates 110 Episodes Recognizing Family Caregivers Worldwide

The Caring Generation® Podcast Show Why Caregiving Never Ends Caring for ad When Mom Isn't Around

The Caring Generation host Pamela D Wilson celebrates 110 episodes during Family Caregiver Month, acknowledging the efforts of caregivers worldwide.

Not enough recognition is given to caregivers who begin by caring for children and then progress to aging parents, spouses, and caring for themselves. Family caregivers are invaluable to society.” — Pamela D Wilson

DENVER, CO, USA, November 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few realize that caregiving is a family responsibility that begins at birth and ends at death. Caring for others is part of the human experience. All feel the desire to be loved and needed.

When caregiving becomes an extended life role, many family caregivers drown in responsibility, unsure how to manage work, family, and self-care. Inattention to health often results in long-term issues for caregivers who struggle to care for loved ones and eventually become care receivers.

This November in celebration of Family Caregiver month, caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson features three episodes that address issues faced by young caregivers, older caregivers, and couples raising children with many years of being a caregiver ahead. These episodes of The Caring Generation® offer a broad understanding of the challenges faced by caregivers and care receivers. Caregivers in their 20’s all the way to their 80's, including the person needing care and solo agers will find practical tips and advice in these episodes.

Caring for Dad When Mom Isn’t Around (Listen or Read Episode 91)

There are no words to describe feelings of caregiver exhaustion or caregiver burden in collectivist cultures. On this episode, Dr. Monika Anuarbe, Associate Professor of Economics at Connecticut College, shares research from a recent publication about the differences in the well-being of Hispanic and non-Hispanic caregivers of the elderly.

In the Hispanic culture, there are no words to describe caregiver burden or stress. When a person doesn't self-identify as a caregiver or has an inability to describe feelings of overwhelm, it's difficult to realize that support exists.

Also on this caregiver program, Wilson discusses shifts in a family’s life when a mother passes away unexpectedly, or a longstanding chronic illness ends life. In addition to the experience of grief by a husband who loses a wife, young children are significantly affected by the loss. Many children become immediate caregivers for a father who is the sole support for the family.

But what happens when dad’s health takes a turn for the worse, and the children take on additional care responsibilities? Who takes siblings to afterschool practice, makes dinner, and does the laundry when a father can no longer manage these tasks? Children worldwide grow up quickly to take on caregiving responsibilities and miss out on what might be considered a normal childhood.

Why Older Adults Can’t Get Care (Listen or Read Episode 105)

What’s wrong with healthcare in America? Why do older adults struggle to get care? On this episode, Dr. Edward Hoffer Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at Harvard and a cardiologist offers an easy-to-understand explanation of why healthcare in the United States is so expensive. The interview includes a discussion about Medicare for All and what this really means. Also tips for how consumers can become greater advocates for their healthcare needs.

Wilson shares the importance of having a primary caregiver to advocate for the needs of loved ones who may not be able to speak up for themselves. Unfortunately, many caregivers struggle to get healthcare care for loved ones or themselves because of a lack of knowledge about health and how to navigate the medical system. Older adults with dementia or Alzheimer's disease may not have anyone to advocate for them.

Hoffer confirms that healthcare consumers are at significant disadvantages when dealing with large hospital systems, insurance, and pharmaceutical companies. As a result, competing on this uneven ground means that caregivers must work harder to become educated and gain advocacy skills.

Why Caregiving Never Ends (Listen or Read Episode 111)

Few family members helping loved ones call themselves by the word "caregiver" or "carer" until a doctor or a nurse uses this terminology. As a result, few individuals realize that caregiver support and resources are available until late into the caring journey when one complication after another occurs.

Why is it that family conversations fail to mention that caregiving begins at birth and is a lifelong role for which young and old are largely unprepared? Is this because aging, poor health, and death are unpleasant topics?

Families who talk about care responsibilities fare better. Discussions about learning basic life skills, communication, relationship building, and problem-solving are important to succeed as a caregiver.

But what happens when parents fail to model caregiving behaviors or educate children about health prevention and well-being? Wilson shares information about the generational struggles that occur when older generations are ill-equipped to care for themselves and rely on children for care who in the future become dependent on their children for care.

The guest for this program is Dr. Louise Hawkley from NORC at the University of Chicago, who shares research about the physical and emotional effects of isolation. While COVID has been challenging for individuals worldwide, who fares better concerning social isolation—younger or older adults?

