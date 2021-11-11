Submit Release
SellCord Officially Selected as a Walmart Solution Provider

Walmart partners with SellCord an agency assisting brands launch and scale on the Walmart Marketplace

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SellCord , a full-service agency that caters to Walmart merchants of all sizes, has been accepted into Walmart Marketplace’s list of Trusted Solution Providers. This list is a compilation of exclusive agencies that Walmart curated to provide the support and services sellers and brands can levrage to launch and manage their Walmart business.

The company provides custom service packages which include account management, PPC campaign management, listing optimization, and onboarding. SellCord believes that Walmart Marketplace’s rapid growth presents an excellent opportunity for merchants to list their products and grow with the marketplace. Their team is composed of experienced sellers and industry professionals.

Its founders come from an Amazon background, where they experienced great success, but decided it was wise to diversify on other marketplaces after black hat sellers attempted to jeopardize their brands. They quickly became one of the largest third-party merchants on Walmart.com with best-sellers across multiple categories.

Now they have built an agency that has grown rapidly due to the number of brands that wish to scale on Walmart but do not have the time, tools, or expertise required. SellCord’s comprehensive suite of services provides an effective way to level the playing field for sellers, giving their clients a significant competitive advantage.

Currently, SellCord has over 10,000 Walmart SKUs under management with more than 100 active brand partners. For more information on the company, visit SellCord.

Visit SellCord’s official listing on Walmart's site to learn more.

David Milstein
SellCord
david@sellcord.co

