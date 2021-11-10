Maryland Department of General Services and Baltimore City Community College Break Ground on Road Loop Project

November 10, 2021

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today participated in the groundbreaking for the Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) road loop project. DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr., BCCC President Debra L. McCurdy, and staff participated in the event to celebrate the first steps of the project. The project involves the extension of the existing vehicular access road, Druid Park Road, to surround the entire Liberty Campus.

“As the lead agency for state building construction, we know the importance of delivering a quality project to our client agencies, and ultimately to the people of Maryland,” said Secretary Churchill. “We will continue to work closely with BCCC and will oversee the construction progress to ensure that this new road meets their high standards for accessibility, safety, and security.”

DGS initiated and coordinated the design of the new road extension and is overseeing the completion of construction to provide BCCC with an overall improved campus facility. The project began on September 28, 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in March 2023.

“Currently, BCCC has just one point of entry and exit. The expansion of the Loop Road will make a significant difference with the daily traffic flow for the College as well as create safer access and exit points should emergencies occur,” said BCCC President McCurdy.

This $5 million road loop project will improve vehicular and pedestrian circulation along with emergency access to the campus for the safety of students and faculty members that visit BCCC. The new road will also improve handicap accessibility and to enhance the overall appearance and user experience of the Liberty Campus. The project also includes the demolition of Harper Hall along with the demolition and installation of a new guard house near the entrance to the BCCC Liberty campus. The loop road is the first step to providing the necessary vehicular systems for development of future facilities on the campus, according to the current Facilities Master Plan.

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.

About BCCC: Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) is a 74-year-old, State-sponsored, two-year degree and certificate granting institution. As an open-door institution, BCCC serves a diverse community of learners at the West Baltimore campus and satellite locations in Baltimore, Maryland. Founded in 1947 as Baltimore Junior College, BCCC is the only community college in the City of Baltimore. The College offers thirty-seven (37) associate degrees, seventeen (17) certificate programs, and a range of non-credit training courses and programs that meet our students’ professional and personal goals. BCCC educates nearly 14,000 students each year. Historically, the average age for credit students is 28 years old. The institution is designated as a predominately black serving institution by the US Department of Education (81% African American and 2.5 % Hispanic students). Nearly 75% of the student population are female, and the majority of students receive some form of financial assistance towards tuition and fees. BCCC continues to be the beacon of hope for many City residents to earn a college degree, enhance specific skills, and secure a living-wage job for an in-demand career.