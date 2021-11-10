Online Seafood HACCP Course
eHACCP.org has launched its online Seafood HACCP Principles and GMP Training courseHAWKESBURY, ON, CANADA, November 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eHACCP.org is happy to report that their online Seafood HACCP Principles and GMP Training course is published and available.
Elizabeth Liddy, the project manager who oversees the development of the courses, stated “we’ve heavily invested and created a complete solution for individuals working in the fish and fisheries industries. Users just need to take our one course to become compliant with FDA requirements for Seafood HACCP training. They’ll enjoy the experience as the course is esthetically pleasing, narrated, and accessible anytime from anywhere on any device.”
The course is 100% online, 18 hours long, accredited by the International HACCP Alliance, examinable, narrated, and interactive. The user interface is extremely intuitive and user-friendly.
This content is developed and designed following the FDA's Fish and Fishery Products Hazards and Controls Guidance Fourth Edition – June 2021, published by the DHHS Public Health Service FDA Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Office of Food Safety.
According to the FDA’s website “Seafood processors must meet the requirements of specific subparts of the cGMP & PC Regulation. The exemption in 21 CFR 117.5(b) applies to the activities that are subject to part 123 (21 CFR 123). 21 CFR 117.5(b) specifically exempts the processing activities of seafood processors from the requirements of subpart C, Hazard Analysis and Risk-Based Preventive Controls, and subpart G, Supply-Chain Program, if the seafood processor is in compliance with the seafood HACCP regulation with respect to the activities that are subject to part 123. Seafood processors still must meet the requirements of subparts A, B, and F (for the records required by subpart A) of part 117.”
Pricing starts at $299 per user with a corporate discount of 20% when 5 or more users are enrolled.
eHACCP.org is an online HACCP training and certification platform providing users with the best content, technology, pricing, and customer support on the internet. Our clients include Bumble Bee, Brunswick Sardines, Cloverleaf, Sierra Meat and Seafood, Sysco, PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, DHL, Ocean Spray, and many other well-known companies.
eHACCP works hard to maintain a 4.9-star user rating when it comes to quality, price, ease of access, and customer support. Sabrina Burton of Chippewa Packaging Inc. “eHACCP.org is a great experience! They have great prices and the site is very user friendly! Will definitely use again!! Oh and did I mention you also receive all the templates and forms you will ever need? Again, Amazing product!”
Stephen Sockett
eHACCP
+1 (866) 488-1410
email us here